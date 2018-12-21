UC Davis’ record isn’t likely to fool Miller. Not if his brother provided the scouting report, that is.
Indiana coach Archie Miller spoke glowingly about UC Davis’ intricate and well-coached offense on Nov. 23, when the Hoosiers beat the Aggies 76-62 in Bloomington. UC Davis led Indiana 54-48 with 8:33 left in the game.
But if Sean Miller has a scouting advantage, so does Les: The UC Davis coach can scout and prepare for some of the same things with Arizona that he did with Indiana because the Miller brothers share some philosophies. Archie Miller was his brother’s associate head coach during Sean Miller’s first two seasons at the UA.
“No question,” Les said. “First of all, both teams are underrated defensively, in my opinion. They’re both very physical defensive teams and they try to take you out of your comfort zone in what you want to run offensively.
“But we’ve had a number of games, similar to Indiana, where we’ve gotten to the 30-minute mark and given ourselves an opportunity to win and we haven’t played down the stretch.”