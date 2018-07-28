At the ongoing USA Swimming national championships in California, the struggling UA and Tucson Ford aquatics programs — once among the top two or three swimming precincts in the country — showed the most promising signs of life since coach Frank Busch left Arizona in 2011. Leah Smith, who followed new UA coach Augie Busch to Tucson from Virginia was second in the 800 freestyle. She swims for Tucson Ford’s program and entered the five-day meet ranked first or second in four events. Barring injury, Smith projects as a key part of Team USA’s 2020 Olympic team. Even better, UA senior Justin Wright, who completed his eligibility in May, won the national championship in the 200 butterfly to make the USA team for the Pan-Pacific games, and also herald his presence for the 2020 Olympics. Tucson Ford swimmers Margo Geer) was third in the 100 freestyle and three-time Olympian Matt Grevers was fifth in the 50 back. And that’s not all. Catalina Foothills grad Brooks Fail, who will be a sophomore at Arizona this season, was 18th in the 1,500 freestyle and entered the national finals ranked in the top 30 in three events. He’s just getting started. Stay tuned.