Things To Do: April

In your garden

You can keep planting in your garden this month. Just make sure you set up regular watering!

Speaking of watering, you will likely need to adjust it this month. Adjust the frequency of your watering, NOT the length of time you water. For example, if you normally have your drip irrigation going for 90 minutes twice a week, you may need to increase it to three times per week.

It’s a good time to plant native plants like agave, yucca, cacti, and ocotillo.

Plant hot-season perennials like verbena, salvia, hollyhocks, brittlebush, penstemons, globemallow, damianita, and others.

You can also plant heat-loving shrubs such as creosote, black dalea and bird of paradise.

Warm season veggies such as tomatoes, peppers, melons, cucumbers, squash, beans and sweet corn and sweet potatoes can be planted this month.

Fig and citrus trees can be planted this month. If you have existing citrus, you can fertilize them this month.

We won't get more rain for a while, and the weather's getting hotter, so if you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.

Events

• Today is the 21st annual Master Gardener Home Garden Tour. You can purchase tickets on the tour if you haven't already.

• The SAHBA Home and Patio show is going on this weekend. April 8-10 at the Tucson Convention Center downtown.

• Check out the grand opening of a new nursery–Rozet Nursery! April 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 7707 E 22nd St.

• Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society Earth Day Plant Sale April 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at 4342 N. 4th Avenue. The sale will feature rescued cacti, succulents, ocotillo, and lots of other plants along with art, books, and numerous local vendor sales. There will also be free demonstration workshops on planting, potting, and propagation. Don’t miss it!

• Support the Gila Watershed Partnership by buying some beautiful plants during their month-long spring plant sale. Lasts through April 29th. You can shop online and choose a pickup time, or come in-person. Plant nursery is located at 1651 W Discovery Park in Safford, AZ.

Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). April 19, 5 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. April 23, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Organic kitchen gardens. April 13, 10 a.m. to noon. $30

Heat-proof your desert garden. April 15, 10 a.m. to noon. $30

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

Support

Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

