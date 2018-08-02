NIGHTLIFE
Sunset Red — The Edge Bar. Classic rock, country and pop. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 10. Free. 887-9027.
Zona Libre and Salsa/Bachata Dance Lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. Lessons with entry 8:30-9:30 p.m. Dancing 9:30 p.m.-midnight. 8:30 p.m.-midnight. Aug. 10 and 17. $5. 444-0439.
Johnnie and the Rumblers — Tony's Italian Deli, 6219 E. 22nd St. Classic rock from the 50s-80s. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 747-0070.
Magical Mystery — Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road. Magical Mystery plays Beatles cover with Zep after 10 p.m. 7-11 p.m. Aug. 11. Free. 888-1900.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 13. Free. 775-2337.
Adult Spelling Bee — Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Winner gets a trophy and other prizes. Sign up to spell at 6:30 p.m. 7-8 p.m. Aug. 14. Free. 344-8999.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Frog and Firkin, 874 E University. Eight rounds of trivia, rotating subject matter each week. 8-10 p.m. Aug. 14. Free. 623-7507.
Side Show — The Edge Bar. Classic rock. Ages 21 and up. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Aug. 17. Free. 887-9027.