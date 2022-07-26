Things To Do: August

In your garden

Keep sowing wildflower seeds, particularly the “monsoon mix” varieties.

You can fertilize your lemons and limes again this month. Check out the U of A’s guide on fertilizing citrus.

Succulents, palms, and cacti can be planted during the summer months.

If your part of town is getting a lot of rain, the nutrients might be getting washed out of your soil. Take a look at your plants and see if any of them might need an additional dose of fertilizer. If you’re not sure, put on some compost. It will nourish your plants and keep the soil moist without any danger of overfeeding.

Start thinking about any trees you might want to plant in the fall. If you want some tall ones, check out this week’s article on native tall trees.

If you have tomato plants left over from the spring, prune them back. They won’t fruit again until temperatures cool down in the fall.

You can still plant corn and summer squash. You can start to sow seeds for cool-season veggies if you want to grow your own transplants.

Watch the rain and adjust your irrigation as needed. This week we have a big guide to watering published in the Sunday print edition [link], which should help you determine how much to water.

