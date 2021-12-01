Things To Do: December

In your garden
• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.
• If we start getting close to freezing overnight, be ready to pick your limes and lemons. The Pima County master gardeners recommend picking these once the nighttime temperatures get around 28 F. Don’t forget to protect these frost-sensitive trees when needed.
• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.
• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.
• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost.
• Don’t plant any palms, cacti or succulents until things warm up--probably around mid-January.
• Look for fruit trees and grape selections in nurseries starting this month and through the winter.
• Deciduous and evergreen shrubs and trees can be planted through the winter assuming the weather isn’t unseasonably cold.
Events
• Tucson Botanical Garden: Wanderland. Dec. 3 through Jan 2. Check out their annual holiday display, featuring lights, luminarias, and more. 2150 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens online class: Trees of Southern Arizona. Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.
• Mission Garden Herb Walk. Dec. 11, 9 to 10 a.m. 946 W. Mission Lane, Tucson.
• Tucson Clean & Beautiful tree planting: Fairgrounds Neighborhood. Dec. 11, 9 to 11 a.m. at La Mariposa Park, 301 E Aviation Dr., Tucson.
• Watershed Management Group Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Learn about rainwater harvesting systems, compost toilets, laundry-to-landscape greywater harvesting system, food forest, and more! Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to noon. 1137 N. Dodge Blvd., Tucson.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 7, 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Tucson Co-op In-person workshop: Grey Water, Basins, and Tanks, Oh My! Part 1 on Dec. 10 and Part 2 on Dec. 11, 8 a.m to 1 p.m.
- In-Person Build Your Own Basin (BYOB) & Plant a Tree: Four Peaks Brewery Workshop. Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 16, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• The new fifth edition of the Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave (limited hours: 10a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.
• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Rd., Tucson.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “short takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.