Things To Do: December

In your garden

• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.

• If we start getting close to freezing overnight, be ready to pick your limes and lemons. The Pima County master gardeners recommend picking these once the nighttime temperatures get around 28 F. Don’t forget to protect these frost-sensitive trees when needed.

• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.

• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.