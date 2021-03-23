 Skip to main content
Things To Do: Early April

In your garden

  • You can sow or plant warmer-season flowers like sunflowers, hollyhocks, and coneflower.
  • It’s a good time for transplanting cacti and succulents since our soils have warmed up.
  • If you want ocotillo in your garden, April is a good time to plant them. Look for ones with lots of roots and some greenness to the stems.
  • You can plant citrus trees, fig trees, and grapes this month.
  • It’s a great time to plant a pollinator garden with perennials such as milkweed, verbena, salvia, penstemon, and hollyhock.
  • Beans, melons, summer squash, and cucumbers are some of the veggies and fruit you can plant this month.
  • In April, things will get drier, so if you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.

Events

  • Watershed Management Group virtual workshops:
    • Virtual rainwater tank irrigation classes March 30, 5–7 p.m. and April 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
    • Virtual Greywater harvesting class (for City of Tucson rebate) April 8, 5–7 p.m.
  • Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.

