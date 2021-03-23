Things To Do: Early April

In your garden
- You can sow or plant warmer-season flowers like sunflowers, hollyhocks, and coneflower.
- It’s a good time for transplanting cacti and succulents since our soils have warmed up.
- If you want ocotillo in your garden, April is a good time to plant them. Look for ones with lots of roots and some greenness to the stems.
- You can plant citrus trees, fig trees, and grapes this month.
- It’s a great time to plant a pollinator garden with perennials such as milkweed, verbena, salvia, penstemon, and hollyhock.
- Beans, melons, summer squash, and cucumbers are some of the veggies and fruit you can plant this month.
- April is a good time to fertilize your citrus as per the Pima County Cooperative Extension guidelines.
- In April, things will get drier, so if you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.
Events
- If you’ve ever thought about becoming a Master Gardener, now’s your chance! Pima County Cooperative Extension is accepting applications through April 30.
- Prickly pear workshop near El Presidio Plaza. Learn how to grow, harvest, and eat these versatile plants. April 3, 8–10 a.m. $60 for nonmembers, $45 for members. 196 N. Court Ave.
- Spring plant sale! Strategic Habitat Enhancements and Gila Watershed Partnership are partnering to sell a large variety of native plants. Order via email by Wed. April 7 and pickup on April 10. Check out the details at Strategic Habitat Enhancements.
Check out the new Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest! Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.
- Watershed Management Group virtual workshops:
- Virtual rainwater tank irrigation classes March 30, 5–7 p.m. and April 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m.
- Virtual Greywater harvesting class (for City of Tucson rebate) April 8, 5–7 p.m.
- Check out the Pima County Master Gardener Xeriscape garden 360-degree video; it has plant labels and you can drag the images around to have a look around the garden.
- Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
- Tucson Botanical Garden online class: Edible landscapes March 31 10 a.m.–noon.
Support
- Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star