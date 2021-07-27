Things To Do: Early August

In your garden

• Keep sowing wildflower seeds, particularly the “monsoon mix” varieties.

• You can fertilize your lemons and limes again this month. Check out the University of Arizona’s guide on fertilizing citrus.

• Succulents, palms, and cacti can be planted during the summer months.

• With all of the rain we’re getting, the nutrients might be getting washed out of your soil. Take a look at your plants and see if any of them might need an additional dose of fertilizer. If you’re not sure, put on some compost. It will nourish your plants and keep the soil moist without any danger of overfeeding.

• Monsoons are a good time to plant native trees. If you want some tall ones, check out this week’s article on native tall trees.

• If you have tomato plants left over from the spring, prune them back. They won’t fruit again until temperatures cool down in the fall.

• You can still plant corn and summer squash. You can start to sow seeds for cool-season veggies if you want to grow your own transplants.