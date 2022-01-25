 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things To Do: Early February

Things To Do: Early February

In your garden

  • If your yard is on the warmer side, you can start planting tomatoes. Wait a couple of weeks if you’re in a cooler part of town.
  • You can sow seeds of various warmer-season veggies and greens.
  • You can start sowing seeds for warm-season annuals like sunflowers, marigolds, black-eyed Susans, and daisies of varying species.
  • Bare root grapes and fruit trees can be planted this month.
  • You can start planting your spring and summer blooming perennials in February--sages, native daisies, penstemon, milkweeds, just to name a few. If you’re trying to attract pollinators (link), plant them in fairly large masses so they are easy for the insects to find.
  • You can plant bare-root roses through the month until mid-March.
  • Sennas, acacias, and fairy dusters should be blooming throughout the month.
  • You can keep planting trees, including pines (link).
  • Fertilize your citrus this month. The Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following schedule:
    • For oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in May-June.
    • For lemons and limes, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in August-September.
  • If you haven’t done so already, add some organic matter to your soil. Compost, manure, cottonmeal seed, and worm castings are all good options.

Events

• Valentine's Wildflower Plant Sale; Native Seed/SEARCH Conservation Center; Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3584 E River Rd.

Tucson Botanical Gardens online classes:

• Tree plantings:

Watershed Management Group events:

  • Virtual Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Tank Irrigation with Gravity-Based Systems. Feb. 8 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Feb. 12, 10 a.m to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Mission Garden classes and workshops:

  • Heritage Fruit Trees and Backyard Propagation Class. Feb. 11 and 26, 9 a.m. to noon. 946 W Mission Ln.
  • Also check out their ongoing events including bird walks and tours of the garden at 946 W. Mission Lane.

• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.

• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.

Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

