Things To Do: Early February

• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.

• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

