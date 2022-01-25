Things To Do: Early February

In your garden
- If your yard is on the warmer side, you can start planting tomatoes. Wait a couple of weeks if you’re in a cooler part of town.
- You can sow seeds of various warmer-season veggies and greens.
- You can start sowing seeds for warm-season annuals like sunflowers, marigolds, black-eyed Susans, and daisies of varying species.
- Bare root grapes and fruit trees can be planted this month.
- You can start planting your spring and summer blooming perennials in February--sages, native daisies, penstemon, milkweeds, just to name a few. If you’re trying to attract pollinators (link), plant them in fairly large masses so they are easy for the insects to find.
- You can plant bare-root roses through the month until mid-March.
- Sennas, acacias, and fairy dusters should be blooming throughout the month.
- You can keep planting trees, including pines (link).
- Fertilize your citrus this month. The Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following schedule:
- For oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in May-June.
- For lemons and limes, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in August-September.
- If you haven’t done so already, add some organic matter to your soil. Compost, manure, cottonmeal seed, and worm castings are all good options.
Events
• Valentine's Wildflower Plant Sale; Native Seed/SEARCH Conservation Center; Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3584 E River Rd.
- Organic Veggies and Herb Gardening for Desert Southwest – 3 part series. Feb. 9, 16, and 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. $90.
- The Shady Side of your Desert Garden. Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $36
- Continuing: DIY Desert Garden Design: Six-Part Series. Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, and March 5. 9 to 11 a.m. $125.
• Tree plantings:
- Tree Planting: Wakefield Neighborhood. Jan. 29, 9 a.m. 3449 S. Ninth Ave. (parking lot just south of Wakefield Middle School).
- Tree Planting: Barrio Santa Cruz, Feb. 19, 9:00 a.m. Ormsby Park, 899 W 24th St.
- Virtual Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Tank Irrigation with Gravity-Based Systems. Feb. 8 5-6:30 p.m.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Feb. 12, 10 a.m to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Heritage Fruit Trees and Backyard Propagation Class. Feb. 11 and 26, 9 a.m. to noon. 946 W Mission Ln.
- Also check out their ongoing events including bird walks and tours of the garden at 946 W. Mission Lane.
• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.
• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
