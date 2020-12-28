Things To Do: Early January

In your garden
- If you had a live Christmas tree, now is a great time to plant it!
- Bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses can be planted this month.
- Cool season root veggies like beets and radishes can be seed planted now along with greens like kale, cabbage, and spinach. You can also plant strawberries! You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers from seed indoors this month.
- Since we’re having a dry winter, your shrubs and trees may need a deep watering every 3-4 weeks or so. If you scattered any wildflower seeds over the last couple of months, you may want to give them a good watering as well.
- This may be a good time to mulch to prevent weeds and for general soil maintenance. Check the depth of your mulch and add as needed for a thickness of 2-4 inches.
- Keep watching the temperatures and protect sensitive plants from frost. Remember, DO NOT PRUNE frost damage!
Events
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden!
Support
