Things To Do: Early July

In your garden

• If you bought any monsoon wildflower seeds, go out and plant them now! Species that do well include Arizona poppies, globemallow, Mexican hat, blanketflower, firewheel, and senna. Sunflowers can do well, too. If you see that rain coming toward you, run out and disperse the seeds. They will have the best chance of germinating after a rain.

• You guessed it, it’s still a good time to plant native succulents such as cacti and agave. The hot ground and rain will be great for them as they develop their new roots.

• Palms and native shrubs can be planted as well. Just be prepared to do a lot of watering if our monsoon fizzles again.

• You can plant tropical trees like jacaranda this month, too.

• Beans, melons, corn, squash, and pumpkin can continue to be planted during our hot months.

Events

• Virtual nursery management class by Borderlands Restoration: TODAY from 9 a.m. to noon