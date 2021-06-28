Things To Do: Early July

In your garden
• If you bought any monsoon wildflower seeds, go out and plant them now! Species that do well include Arizona poppies, globemallow, Mexican hat, blanketflower, firewheel, and senna. Sunflowers can do well, too. If you see that rain coming toward you, run out and disperse the seeds. They will have the best chance of germinating after a rain.
• You guessed it, it’s still a good time to plant native succulents such as cacti and agave. The hot ground and rain will be great for them as they develop their new roots.
• Palms and native shrubs can be planted as well. Just be prepared to do a lot of watering if our monsoon fizzles again.
• You can plant tropical trees like jacaranda this month, too.
• Beans, melons, corn, squash, and pumpkin can continue to be planted during our hot months.
Events
• Virtual nursery management class by Borderlands Restoration: TODAY from 9 a.m. to noon
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual rainwater harvesting class July 8, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Earthworks and basin workshop July 17, 7 a.m. to noon
• Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30): Monsoon veggie gardening: July 21, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Monsoon plant sale at Borderlands Nursery and Seed: July 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 45 San Antonio Rd; Patagonia, AZ 8562
• The Master Gardeners have a new virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
• Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!