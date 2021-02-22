Things To Do: Early March

In your garden
March is the perfect month to plant almost anything in your desert garden!
- You can plant some desert-adapted and native annuals--either from seed or as transplants. Options are many, and include sunflowers, firewheel, cosmos, poppies, chia, arroyo lupine, and Gooding’s verbena.
- You can still plant bare-root trees and shrubs, such as fruit trees and roses, if they are dormant.
- It’s also a great time to plant citrus. Choose varieties that are appropriate for your microclimate; if you are in a cold spot, plant something cold-tolerant like kumquats. If you haven't already fertilized your existing citrus, do so now.
- Trees and shrubs of all kinds can be planted now.
- You can plant warm-season veggies now, like tomato, sweet corn, bush beans, and the like. Warm-season herbs like basil, bay, oregano, and parsley can also be planted.
- Hold off on planting succulents, palms, and cacti. You can do these once the weather and soil warm up a bit more.
- Check your irrigation system for leaks and damage from the cold weather.
- If you’re planning to grow warm-season veggies such as squash, corn, beans, and the like, you will want to start preparing the soil now. Add some manure and compost to increase organic matter and nitrogen in the soil.
- You can start planting tomatoes as long as you protect the transplants from frost.
Events
Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum - Online Events:
The colors of the desert. March 2, 12 p.m.
Springtime in the desert. March 9, 12 p.m.
Spadefoot Nursery online classes:
Guide to shopping for plants. March 4, 5-7 p.m.
Guide to gardening for the birds. March 11, 5-7 p.m.
- Barrio Hollywood neighborhood tree planting. March 6, 9 a.m.
- Sunnyside neighborhood tree planting. March 13, 9 a.m.
- Check out the Pima County Master Gardener Xeriscape garden 360-degree video; it has plant labels and you can drag the images around to have a look around the garden.
- Do you want to become a Master Gardener? The Pima County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 2021 class. Applications are due April 30, 2021.
- Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
Support
- Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star