Things To Do: Early November

In your garden

  • November is still a great time to plant. Shrubs, trees, perennials, vines, you name it. Avoid planting cacti, succulents, and palms, which can be sensitive to cold until established. Some cacti and other succulents are dormant during the cold months and will not establish. Don’t plant any cold-sensitive plants until spring.
  • Make sure you follow the weather and check for frost or freezing temperatures so you can protect the plants that need it. Have sheets or plant covers on hand. Remember to protect your citrus trees from the cold.
  • The cooler weather gives you a good opportunity to do hardscaping such as walls, walkways, decks, irrigation maintenance and installation, and water feature installation.
  • Avoid pruning unless it’s absolutely necessary. Pruning stimulates new growth which will be susceptible to frost damage.

