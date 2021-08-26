Things To Do: Early September

In your garden

• It’s a good time to clean up your patio or other hardscape areas. Too much moisture combined with plant material can lead to staining. Sweep away the plant material and use it to mulch your trees and shrubs. You can hose off the fine debris--it might actually dry out this week!

• Prune any storm-damaged trees and large shrubs. Here’s a great resource on tree first aid from the Arbor Day Foundation.

• September is usually a good time to plant non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.

• You can plant winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage, and oregano.

• Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.

• After our huge monsoon, you will probably need to do some weed pulling.

• Keep planting cacti, agave, yucca, and palms while the weather is still mild.