Things To Do: Early September

In your garden
• It’s a good time to clean up your patio or other hardscape areas. Too much moisture combined with plant material can lead to staining. Sweep away the plant material and use it to mulch your trees and shrubs. You can hose off the fine debris--it might actually dry out this week!
• Prune any storm-damaged trees and large shrubs. Here’s a great resource on tree first aid from the Arbor Day Foundation.
• September is usually a good time to plant non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.
• You can plant winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage, and oregano.
• Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.
• After our huge monsoon, you will probably need to do some weed pulling.
• Keep planting cacti, agave, yucca, and palms while the weather is still mild.
• You can plant strawberries in September. They will need lots of mulch and fertilizer, and they don’t like salty water and soils, so they do best in containers, but make sure you soak them when watering to wash out the salt.
• Fall is a great time to plant various native perennials like small flowering plants and shrubs. You can also plant most trees, the only exceptions being very frost-tender ones (like tropicals).
Events
• If you want to sign up for a winter garden plot with Community Gardens of Tucson, make sure you do so before October 1st. The fees are due then and allow you to grow in your plot from October through March.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Virtual Rainwater harvesting class: Aug. 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Build your own basin and plant a tree virtual workshop: Sept. 7, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- Sidewalk water harvesting workshop: Sept. 10, 7 a.m. to 12 noon.
- Build your own basin and plant a tree in-person workshop: Sept. 11, 8 to 9 a.m.
• Mission Garden class: How to eat weeds: Sept. 11, 8 to 10 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Lane.
• Upcoming plant sales:
- Desert Survivors fall plant sale: Sept 28 through Oct. 2 at 1020 W Starr Pass Blvd.
- Borderlands Nursery and Seed fall plant sale: Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 45 San Antonio Rd. in Patagonia.
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum annual plant sale: Oct. 16 and 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2021 North Kinney Road.
• Check out the Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener!
• The Master Gardeners have a virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
Support
