Things To Do: February

In your garden
- Fertilize your citrus trees. Here’s a handy fertilization chart from the Pima County Extension office.
- You can sow sunflowers, along with a variety of other annuals and perennials.
- There’s still time to plant various winter veggies, including potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, and other leafy greens as well as some cool-weather herbs such as dill.
- It’s OK to prune deciduous plants such as fruit trees and shrubs in the winter.
- You can plant bare root trees and shrubs (such as roses).
- If you’re planning to grow warm-season veggies such as squash, corn, beans, and the like, you will want to start preparing the soil now. Add some manure and compost to increase organic matter and nitrogen in the soil.
- You can start planting tomatoes as long as you protect the transplants from the cold.
Events
- Spadefoot Nursery online classes: Free with suggested donation.
- An introduction to the spurges. Feb. 18 at 5-7 PM.
- Establishing plants in the Arizona landscape. Feb. 25 at 5-7 PM.
- Tucson Clean and Beautiful tree planting events:
- Feb. 20, 9 AM Menlo Park Neighborhood Tree Planting Menlo Park, 325 N Grande Ave.
- Feb. 27, 9 AM Sugar Hill Neighborhood Tree Planting, Mansfield Park
- Webinar from the Xerces Society: Feb. 26, Buying Bee-Safe Plants: How You Can Help. Register here.
- Check out the Pima County Master Gardener Xeriscape garden 360-degree video; it has plant labels and you can drag the images around to have a look around the garden.
- Do you want to become a Master Gardener? The Pima County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 2021 class. Applications are due April 30, 2021.
- Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
- You can also check out the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden's YouTube video channel.
- The Pima County Master Gardeners have a very helpful frost and cold temperature resource page with great info on how to protect different plants from winter temperatures.
Support
- Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star