Things To Do: February

In your garden

  • Fertilize your citrus trees. Here’s a handy fertilization chart from the Pima County Extension office.
  • You can sow sunflowers, along with a variety of other annuals and perennials.
  • There’s still time to plant various winter veggies, including potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, and other leafy greens as well as some cool-weather herbs such as dill.
  • It’s OK to prune deciduous plants such as fruit trees and shrubs in the winter.
  • You can plant bare root trees and shrubs (such as roses).
  • If you’re planning to grow warm-season veggies such as squash, corn, beans, and the like, you will want to start preparing the soil now. Add some manure and compost to increase organic matter and nitrogen in the soil.
  • You can start planting tomatoes as long as you protect the transplants from the cold.

Events

  • Spadefoot Nursery online classes: Free with suggested donation.
    • An introduction to the spurges. Feb. 18 at 5-7 PM.
    • Establishing plants in the Arizona landscape. Feb. 25 at 5-7 PM.
  • Webinar from the Xerces Society: Feb. 26, Buying Bee-Safe Plants: How You Can Help. Register here.
  • Do you want to become a Master Gardener? The Pima County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 2021 class. Applications are due April 30, 2021.
  • Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.

