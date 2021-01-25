 Skip to main content
Things To Do: January-February

In your garden

  • If your yard is on the warmer side, this is the month to start planting tomatoes. Wait a couple of weeks if you’re in a cooler part of town.
  • You can sow seeds of various warmer-season veggies and greens.
  • You can start sowing seeds for warm-season annuals like sunflowers, marigolds, and daisies of varying species.
  • Bare root grapes and fruit trees can be planted this month.
  • You can start planting your spring and summer blooming perennials in February--sages, native daisies, penstemon, milkweeds, just to name a few. If you’re trying to attract pollinators, plant them in fairly large masses so they are easy for the insects to find.
  • You can plant bare-root roses through the month until mid-March.
  • Sennas, acacias, and fairy dusters should be blooming throughout the month.

Events

  • Tucson Botanical Garden: DIY Desert Garden Design – 6 Part Series on Zoom; Saturdays: February 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20. $120
  • Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.

