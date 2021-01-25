Things To Do: January-February

In your garden
- If your yard is on the warmer side, this is the month to start planting tomatoes. Wait a couple of weeks if you’re in a cooler part of town.
- You can sow seeds of various warmer-season veggies and greens.
- You can start sowing seeds for warm-season annuals like sunflowers, marigolds, and daisies of varying species.
- Bare root grapes and fruit trees can be planted this month.
- You can start planting your spring and summer blooming perennials in February--sages, native daisies, penstemon, milkweeds, just to name a few. If you’re trying to attract pollinators, plant them in fairly large masses so they are easy for the insects to find.
- You can plant bare-root roses through the month until mid-March.
- Sennas, acacias, and fairy dusters should be blooming throughout the month.
- You can keep planting trees, including pine trees.
Events
- Vista Feed and Supply Valentine’s Shopping Fair Sat. Jan. 30 from 9AM-2PM at 2052 W. Sahuarita Rd. Vail, Arizona.
- Tucson Botanical Garden: DIY Desert Garden Design – 6 Part Series on Zoom; Saturdays: February 13, 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20. $120
- Spadefoot Nursery online event: The Warm Season Vegetable Garden. Feb 11 at 5PM. Free, with suggested $15 donation.
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
- You can also check out the Phoenix Desert Botanical Garden's YouTube video channel.
- The Pima County Master Gardeners have a very helpful frost and cold temperature resource page with great info on how to protect different plants from winter temperatures.
Support
