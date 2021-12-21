Things To Do: January

In your garden

• If you had a live Christmas tree, now is a great time to plant it!

• Bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses can be planted this month.

• Mulch to prevent weeds and for general soil maintenance. Check the depth of your mulch and add as needed for a thickness of 2-4 inches.

• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.

• You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers from seed indoors this month.

• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.