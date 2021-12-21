Things To Do: January

In your garden
• If you had a live Christmas tree, now is a great time to plant it!
• Bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses can be planted this month.
• Mulch to prevent weeds and for general soil maintenance. Check the depth of your mulch and add as needed for a thickness of 2-4 inches.
• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.
• You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers from seed indoors this month.
• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.
• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.
• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost. Pick limes and lemons if a frost or freeze is coming.
• Don’t plant any palms, cacti or succulents until things warm up.
• Look for fruit trees and grape selections in nurseries starting this month and through the winter.
Events
• Tucson Botanical Garden: Wanderland. Through tomorrow, Jan. 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out the annual holiday display featuring lights, luminarias and more. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
• Tree planting, Bronx Park Neighborhood, Jan. 8, 9 am at 209 W Elm St. (intersection of 10th Ave and Lee St.)
• Watershed Management Group:
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Jan. 8, 10 am to 12:00 noon at 1137 N Dodge Blvd., Tucson
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Jan. 11, 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm
- Tucson Co-op Workshop: Eating In The Desert Parts 1 and 2. Jan. 14 and 15, 8 am to 1 pm
• Tucson Botanical Garden online class: Fascinating fungi. Jan 11, 10 am to noon; $30.
• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.
• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.