 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Things To Do: January

Things To Do: January

In your garden

• If you had a live Christmas tree, now is a great time to plant it!

• Bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses can be planted this month.

• Mulch to prevent weeds and for general soil maintenance. Check the depth of your mulch and add as needed for a thickness of 2-4 inches.

• Keep planting your cool-season veggies.  If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.

• You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant, and peppers from seed indoors this month.

• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.

• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.

• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost. Pick limes and lemons if a frost or freeze is coming.

• Don’t plant any palms, cacti or succulents until things warm up.

• Look for fruit trees and grape selections in nurseries starting this month and through the winter.

Events

• Tucson Botanical Garden: Wanderland. Through tomorrow, Jan. 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out the annual holiday display featuring lights, luminarias and more. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

Tree planting, Bronx Park Neighborhood, Jan. 8, 9 am at 209 W Elm St. (intersection of 10th Ave and Lee St.)

• Watershed Management Group:

Tucson Botanical Garden online class: Fascinating fungi. Jan 11, 10 am to noon; $30.

• Ongoing events and tours at Mission Garden.  946 W. Mission Ln., Tucson

• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.

• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.

Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.

Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

Support

Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News