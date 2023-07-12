In your garden

If you’re having good rainfall at your house, go ahead and scatter those native wildflower seeds! If you spread them just before a rain, there’s a good chance many of them will grow into beautiful monsoon flowers. It’s also a good time to scatter seed balls if you have them.

Monsoon is a great time to plant succulents, palms, and cacti. You can also plant native shrubs and trees, but be ready to give them regular watering if the rain fizzles.

If you want corn, beans, squash, and melons, you can keep planting them–even from seed.

You can fertilize your palm trees this month. Make sure you water in the fertilizer very thoroughly.

The hot, rainy months are a good time to prune your mesquite and palo verde trees. You also avoid disturbing bird nests by pruning now instead of in the spring.

Events

• Monsoon plant sales:

Laundry to Landscape (L2L) Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). July 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). July 20, 5 to 7 p.m.

Bloom watch. Tohono Chul opens its doors to visitors to experience the mystery, majesty and beauty of the Queen of the Night, the night-blooming cereus, Peniocereus greggii. Sign up for the newsletter to get notifications.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Desert Landscaping. Saturdays at 9 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Garlic Festival. July 29, 8 a.m. to noon at 946 W. Mission Lane.

The Mysterious, Magical World of Moths. July 28, 10 a.m. to noon. $30

• Check out summer classes at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Lots of different topics to keep you busy during the hot weather!

• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

