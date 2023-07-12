In your garden
- If you’re having good rainfall at your house, go ahead and scatter those native wildflower seeds! If you spread them just before a rain, there’s a good chance many of them will grow into beautiful monsoon flowers. It’s also a good time to scatter seed balls if you have them.
- Monsoon is a great time to plant succulents, palms, and cacti. You can also plant native shrubs and trees, but be ready to give them regular watering if the rain fizzles.
- If you want corn, beans, squash, and melons, you can keep planting them–even from seed.
- You can fertilize your palm trees this month. Make sure you water in the fertilizer very thoroughly.
- The hot, rainy months are a good time to prune your mesquite and palo verde trees. You also avoid disturbing bird nests by pruning now instead of in the spring.
Events
• Monsoon plant sales:
- Borderlands Nursery & Seed Monsoon Plant Sale. July 15, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 42 San Antonio Road. Patagonia.
- Desert Survivors Monsoon Plant Sale. July 22 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Tohono Chul Monsoon Madness Plant Sale. July 28, 3 to 9 p.m. and July 29, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.
- Laundry to Landscape (L2L) Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). July 18, 5 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). July 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
• Tohono Chul:
- Bloom watch. Tohono Chul opens its doors to visitors to experience the mystery, majesty and beauty of the Queen of the Night, the night-blooming cereus, Peniocereus greggii. Sign up for the newsletter to get notifications.
- Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
- Desert Landscaping. Saturdays at 9 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
Garlic Festival. July 29, 8 a.m. to noon at 946 W. Mission Lane.
The Mysterious, Magical World of Moths. July 28, 10 a.m. to noon. $30
- The Pima County Master Gardeners in-person plant clinic is located at the Pima County Cooperative Extension office, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., and is open every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The online Plant Clinic question form can be used, as well.
- Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
- Free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Check out summer classes at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Lots of different topics to keep you busy during the hot weather!
• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.
