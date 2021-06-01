Things To Do: June

In your garden
• Some veggies that can take the summer heat include asparagus beans, some melons, squash, and zucchini. Keep them under at least 30% shade cloth. You may need to water twice a day!
• Now’s the time to decide whether you will keep your tomato plants or plant new ones when the weather cools a bit (if you want a second crop).
• Sweet potatoes (ornamental or for eating) do well in the summer as well, but like to be watered.
• If you’re dying to plant something, you can still plant palm trees as well as native cacti, like saguaro, prickly pear, and barrel.
• Make sure you keep your fruit trees well-watered through the summer heat.
• Check out this useful guide from the City of Tucson regarding watering changes with the seasons.
Events
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Hydrate your yard virtual workshop. June 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Rainwater harvesting virtual class. June 10, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Greywater harvesting virtual class. June 15, 5-7 p.m.
- Hydrate your plants virtual workshop. June 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Basin-building workshop at Blenman-Elm. June 19, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30):
- Petscapes: Landscape solutions for pets. June 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Bees, wasps, and ants. June 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Shade gardening. June 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Desert foods: Mesquite bean harvesting walk. June 19, 9-11 a.m. in Patagonia, AZ.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
• Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
Support
