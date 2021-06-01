 Skip to main content
Things To Do: June

In your garden

• Some veggies that can take the summer heat include asparagus beans, some melons, squash, and zucchini. Keep them under at least 30% shade cloth. You may need to water twice a day!

• Now’s the time to decide whether you will keep your tomato plants or plant new ones when the weather cools a bit (if you want a second crop).

• Sweet potatoes (ornamental or for eating) do well in the summer as well, but like to be watered.

• If you’re dying to plant something, you can still plant palm trees as well as native cacti, like saguaro, prickly pear, and barrel.

• Make sure you keep your fruit trees well-watered through the summer heat.

• Check out this useful guide from the City of Tucson regarding watering changes with the seasons.

Events

Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:

  • Hydrate your yard virtual workshop. June 9, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Rainwater harvesting virtual class. June 10, 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Greywater harvesting virtual class. June 15, 5-7 p.m.
  • Hydrate your plants virtual workshop. June 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Basin-building workshop at Blenman-Elm. June 19, 7 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30):

Desert foods: Mesquite bean harvesting walk. June 19, 9-11 a.m. in Patagonia, AZ.

• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.

• Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!

Support

