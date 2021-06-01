Things To Do: June

In your garden

• Some veggies that can take the summer heat include asparagus beans, some melons, squash, and zucchini. Keep them under at least 30% shade cloth. You may need to water twice a day!

• Now’s the time to decide whether you will keep your tomato plants or plant new ones when the weather cools a bit (if you want a second crop).

• Sweet potatoes (ornamental or for eating) do well in the summer as well, but like to be watered.

• If you’re dying to plant something, you can still plant palm trees as well as native cacti, like saguaro, prickly pear, and barrel.

• Make sure you keep your fruit trees well-watered through the summer heat.

• Check out this useful guide from the City of Tucson regarding watering changes with the seasons.

Events

• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops: