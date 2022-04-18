Things To Do: Late April and early May

In your garden

Continue planting warm season annuals like poppies, sunflowers, and other native flowers.

Warm season food plants like squash, jicama, peppers, tomatillo, beans, cucumbers, melons, and corn can continue to be planted.

Agave and yucca pups can be separated from the main plants this time of year and transplanted to other areas.

You can plant Texas rangers, bird-of-paradise, daleas, and other warm-season perennial shrubs.

May is a great time to plant palm trees. Date palms do well in our climate, as do jelly palms, Mexican fan palms, California fan palms, and Mediterranean fan palms.

As always, keep your eye on your irrigation system, and increase the frequency of your irrigation as needed as temperatures go up.

May is a good time to consider installing a rainwater harvesting system before the monsoon rains come. Check out these two articles on passive and active rainwater harvesting.

• Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society Earth Day Plant Sale TODAY April 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m at 4342 N. Fourth Avenue. The sale will feature rescued cacti, succulents, ocotillo, and lots of other plants along with art, books and numerous local vendor sales. There will also be free demonstration workshops on planting, potting, and propagation. Don’t miss it.

• Support the Gila Watershed Partnership by buying some beautiful plants during its month-long spring plant sale. Lasts through April 29. You can shop online and choose a pickup time, or come in person. The plant nursery is located at 1651 W. Discovery Park in Safford, Arizona.

Agave Expo: Agave Talks, Plant Sale & Activities for Kids. April 29 and 30, 8:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m.

Agave Expo Night: Opening the Roasting Pit & Mezcal Tastings, Mingle with Mescaleros, Food and Music. May 1, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Sonoran desert corn traditions, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon.

How to Install a Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System. April 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). April 28, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

