In your garden

If you have early-ripening pomegranates, you can likely harvest them in September. Wait until the fruit has squared-off sides (rather than round). If you planted a late-harvest variety, wait until October or even November. Not sure what you have? Here’s how to tell if a pomegranate is ripe.

Fall is a great time to plant various native perennials like small flowering plants and shrubs. You can also plant most trees, the only exceptions being very frost-tender ones (like tropicals).

It’s a good time to clean up your patio or other hardscape areas. Too much moisture combined with plant material can lead to staining. Sweep away the plant material and use it to mulch your trees and shrubs. You can hose off the fine debris.

Prune any storm-damaged trees and large shrubs. Here’s a great resource on tree first aid from the Arbor Day Foundation.

September is a good time to plant non-native deciduous trees including fruit trees.

You can plant winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage, and oregano.

Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.

You will probably need to do some weed pulling and general trimming if your yard has gotten good amounts of rain.

Keep planting cacti, agave, yucca, and palms while the weather is still mild.

You can plant strawberries in September. They will need lots of mulch and fertilizer, and they don’t like salty water and soils, so they do best in containers, but make sure you soak them when watering to wash out the salt. If you harvest rainwater, use that to water them.

Events

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Sept. 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Sept. 9, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Desert Landscaping. Saturdays at 9 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Healing herb walks. Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. and Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Blvd.

• Mark your calendars for fall community classes through the U of A:

• Check out summer classes at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Lots of different topics to keep you busy during the hot weather.

• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

Support

