Things To Do: Late December and Early January

In your garden

Still can’t believe you can grow veggies in December? Winter is the best time to grow many crops in Tucson, including root crops, lettuce varieties, and leafy Brassica like cauliflower, kale, and cabbage. For a great guide, see this post at Spadefoot Nursery.

Tree planting is a great thing to do in the winter, whether native or non-native. You may see some dormant bare-root fruit trees becoming available in nurseries. Do NOT plant palms until the soil warms up.

You may also find bare-root grapes and roses in nurseries this time of year. It’s fine to plant those.

Keep an eye on our lows and protect your plants if needed from frost.

If you’re shopping for Christmas trees, consider getting a live tree that you can transplant outdoors. My article on conifers for the desert will tell you which ones could survive here.

Don’t plant any cacti or succulents this month–the soil is too cold for them. Water very sparingly as they are currently dormant.

Your citrus should be okay unless we have a prolonged freeze; you can keep them well-watered with deep watering every 3-4 weeks assuming no rain. A good winter rain of ¾ to 1 inch will be adequate.

This is not a great time to plant most small perennials; wait until things warm up a bit. However, you can plant cold-tolerant perennial shrubs.

Don’t prune anything until it warms up.

Events

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 6, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 13, 5 to 7 p.m.

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Family Saturdays! ¡Sábados Familiares! Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd. Kids can participate in a variety of gardening give back service activities including pruning, mulching, litter pick up and harvesting yummy native edible plants.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Conifers of Western North America (ZOOM Class). Dec. 9, 2 to 4 p.m. $30.

LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Be dazzled by a 50-foot light tunnel, choreographed cypress trees, and experience the golden world of luminarias like never before. Tickets $30 for non-member adults. Now through Jan. 15, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Members only preview on Dec. 3.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Holiday Nights 2022: Walk down illuminated pathways, enjoy live entertainment, and be dazzled by twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 7366 Paseo del Norte. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members, $6 for kids 3-12. Members Only Night: Dec. 3; General Public Nights: Dec. 9, 10, 16, and 17.

Mission Garden Bird Walk. Dec. 8, 8 to 9:30 a.m., at 946 W. Mission Blvd. Walk around beautiful Mission Garden with one of the garden's expert birders.

Christmas Ornament Making Workshop. Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to noon, at 946 W. Mission Blvd. Learn to make holiday ornaments out of Devil’s Claws, gourds and okra pods.

Traditional O’odham Agriculture. Dec. 17, 8 a.m. to noon, at 946 W. Mission Blvd. Learn about traditions associated with Native American crops like corn, beans and squash, and how crops brought by Europeans were integrated into O'odham agriculture.

• Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

• Do you have milkweed in your yard? Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Support

