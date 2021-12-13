Things To Do: Late December

In your garden

• Deciduous and evergreen shrubs and trees can be planted through the winter assuming the weather isn’t unseasonably cold.

• You can plant cold-tolerant native wildflower annuals. Local nurseries that sell them include Desert Survivors, Tohono Chul, and Spadefoot Nursery. Call your nursery of choice to check availability. These flowers will reseed on their own if you let them form seeds (don't deadhead all of them).

• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.

• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.