Things To Do: Late December

In your garden
• Deciduous and evergreen shrubs and trees can be planted through the winter assuming the weather isn’t unseasonably cold.
• You can plant cold-tolerant native wildflower annuals. Local nurseries that sell them include Desert Survivors, Tohono Chul, and Spadefoot Nursery. Call your nursery of choice to check availability. These flowers will reseed on their own if you let them form seeds (don't deadhead all of them).
• Keep planting your cool-season veggies. If you've been growing them for a month or two already, this might be a good time to add some high-nitrogen fertilizer. Compost never hurts, either.
• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.
• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.
• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost. Pick limes and lemons if a frost or freeze is coming.
• Don’t plant any palms, cacti or succulents until things warm up — probably around mid-January.
• Look for fruit trees and grape selections in nurseries starting this month and through the winter.
Events
• Tucson Botanical Garden: Wanderland. Now through Jan 2, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Check out their annual holiday display, featuring lights, luminarias, and more. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
• Holiday nights at Tohono Chul. Wander the grounds and gardens and see the Christmas lights. Dec. 17 and 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 7366 Paseo del Norte.
• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.
• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “short takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
