Things To Do: Late June

In your garden
- If you planted melons, you may be getting a harvest this month, depending on your variety. You can also keep planting new ones.
- In anticipation of monsoon rains, you can sow seeds of monsoon wildflowers
- You can plant the three sisters: corn, beans and squash--including pumpkins, which will mature just in time for October.
- You can fertilize your palm trees this month if needed. Make sure you water the fertilizer in very well.
- Cactus, succulents, and palms can be planted throughout the warm months.
Events
- Africa in the Americas Garden Inauguration: June 4, 8 to 11 a.m. Free with suggested $5 donation.
- Monthly bird walk: June 9, 8 to 9:30 a.m.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate): June 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour; June 11, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate); June 16, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Family Saturdays! ¡Sabados Familiares! June 18, 8 to 11 a.m.
• Tucson Botanical Garden online class: Desert Gardening Simplified. June 17, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
