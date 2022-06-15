 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Things To Do: Late June

In your garden

  • If you planted melons, you may be getting a harvest this month, depending on your variety. You can also keep planting new ones.
  • In anticipation of monsoon rains, you can sow seeds of monsoon wildflowers
  • You can plant the three sisters: corn, beans and squash--including pumpkins, which will mature just in time for October.
  • You can fertilize your palm trees this month if needed. Make sure you water the fertilizer in very well.
  • Cactus, succulents, and palms can be planted throughout the warm months.

Events

Mission Garden at 946 W. Mission Lane:

Watershed Management Group:

  • Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate): June 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Living Lab & Learning Center Tour; June 11, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
  • Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate); June 16, 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Family Saturdays! ¡Sabados Familiares! June 18, 8 to 11 a.m.

• Tucson Botanical Garden online class: Desert Gardening Simplified. June 17, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.  

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

