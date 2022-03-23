Things To Do: Late March and Early April

In your garden
You can plant anything in your garden this month.
- You can sow or plant warmer-season flowers like sunflowers, hollyhocks, and coneflower.
- It’s a good time for transplanting cacti and succulents since our soils have warmed up.
- If you want ocotillo in your garden, April is a good time to plant them. Look for ones with lots of roots and some greenness to the stems.
- You can plant citrus trees, fig trees, and grapes this month.
- It’s a great time to plant a pollinator garden with perennials such as milkweed, verbena, salvia, penstemon, and hollyhock.
- Beans, melons, summer squash, and cucumbers are some of the veggies and fruit you can plant this month.
- You can prune that frost damage that’s been bugging you all winter.
- The critters will be out, so new, fresh plants may need protection with hardware cloth.
- The Pima County Cooperative Extension guidelines recommend you give your citrus trees their second (of three) annual feeding in late March/early April.
- In April, things will get drier, so if you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.
Events
• Mark your calendars for the Pima County Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale. April 2, 8 to 11 a.m. at 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
- Medicinal plant walk. April 2, 8 to 9 a.m.
- Wildflower class. April 2, 8:30 to 10:15 a.m.
- Check out ongoing events including bird walks and tours of the garden
• Tickets are now on sale for the 21st annual Master Gardener Home Garden Tour on April 9. You can buy them online, at the Pima County Extension office, or at select local nurseries.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). March 29, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). April 5, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. April 9, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- La Cholla Blvd. Rain Garden Workshop at Flowing Wells Junior High School. April 9, 8 a.m. to noon at 4545 N La Cholla Blvd.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens: Summer Planting and Care for Your Container Garden. Virtual class. April 9, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $36
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
