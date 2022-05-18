Things To Do: Late May and Early June

In your garden
- You can plant summer veggies such as cucumbers, melons, squash, okra, sweet potatoes and some varieties of beans. Your veggies may require daily watering at this time of year.
- You will probably start harvesting your tomatoes. If your plants look healthy and you don’t mind watering them over the summer, they can survive and give you a second crop in early fall once temperatures cool.
- You can still sow seeds for poppies and sunflowers.
- Yuccas, cacti, and agave can also still be planted, as can hardy natives like creosote bush. Palm trees can also be planted and transplanted.
- You can also still plant citrus, but make sure you give them lots of water and protect the bark from sunburn. Give them their third fertilization if you haven’t already.
- This is a good time to fertilize your palm trees. Check out this guide from the University of Arizona Extension.
- Keep a close eye on any container plants, and consider moving them into the shade under a tree (or using shade cloth).
- This is a good time to order some monsoon-blooming native seed mixes. You can get these at Native Seed Search and Borderlands Restoration.
People are also reading…
Events
- Care and Keeping–Chickens in Arizona: May 28, 8:30 to 11 a.m. $45
- Africa in the Americas Garden Inauguration: June 4, 8 to 11 a.m. Free with suggested $5 donation.
- Virtual Bilingual Rainwater Harvesting & Financial Information Session (Tucson Water Rebate): May 24, 4:30- to 7 p.m.
- Hydrate at the Living Lab: Installing a Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System: May 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate): June 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.