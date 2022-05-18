Things To Do: Late May and Early June

In your garden

You can plant summer veggies such as cucumbers, melons, squash, okra, sweet potatoes and some varieties of beans. Your veggies may require daily watering at this time of year.

You will probably start harvesting your tomatoes. If your plants look healthy and you don’t mind watering them over the summer, they can survive and give you a second crop in early fall once temperatures cool.

You can still sow seeds for poppies and sunflowers.

Yuccas, cacti, and agave can also still be planted, as can hardy natives like creosote bush. Palm trees can also be planted and transplanted.

You can also still plant citrus, but make sure you give them lots of water and protect the bark from sunburn. Give them their third fertilization if you haven’t already.

This is a good time to fertilize your palm trees. Check out this guide from the University of Arizona Extension.

Keep a close eye on any container plants, and consider moving them into the shade under a tree (or using shade cloth).

This is a good time to order some monsoon-blooming native seed mixes. You can get these at Native Seed Search and Borderlands Restoration.

Events

Virtual Bilingual Rainwater Harvesting & Financial Information Session (Tucson Water Rebate): May 24, 4:30- to 7 p.m.

Hydrate at the Living Lab: Installing a Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System: May 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate): June 7, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

Support

