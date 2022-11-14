Things To Do: Late November

In your garden
- Make sure you have enough mulch in your garden. A thick layer will protect the soil (and thus your plants’ roots) from the cold. Aim for at least 3 to 4 inches of organic mulch or 2 to 3 inches of stone or gravel mulch.
- Keep planting! Trees, shrubs, vines, you name it--as long as they’re cold-tolerant. Natives and near-natives are usually a good bet, as are deciduous and evergreen trees.
- You can also keep planting winter veggies. If you’re planning to grow garlic, plant it by the end of November.
- You can still plant native succulents, as well as some cold-tolerant ones like aloe.
- Winter is a good time to start looking for bare-root fruit trees. Just make sure they’re varieties that will do well in Arizona.
- If a cold night is forecast, water your plants during the warmth of the day. Wet soil holds its temperature better than dry soil. Also, plants that are adequately watered can withstand the cold better. Be careful not to overwater. Don’t water plants that are dormant, like fruit trees or agave. Check out this article for more tips on frost protection.
- Protect your irrigation system in cold temperatures. Check your system for leaks and have covers ready for external pipes. Have a look at this article on irrigation maintenance, too.
- Thanks to cooler temperatures, it’s a good time to do any labor-intensive gardening projects, such as installing ponds, fencing, and grading your yard for passive rainwater harvesting.
- It’s also a good idea to take advantage of the beautiful weather to do some garden cleanup--weeding and gathering up debris. But leave some organic matter on the ground–it will enrich your soil and provide habitat for important tiny soil dwellers.
Events
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Laundry to Landscape (L2L) Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Dec. 1. 5 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Conifers of Western North America (ZOOM Class). Dec. 9, 2 to 4 p.m. $30.
- Sonoran Desert Journeys: Ecology and Evolution of its Iconic Species. Book Release, Signing, and Presentation; Theodore H. Fleming. Dec. 2 10 am to noon in the Pavilion. Free with admission at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.
- Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.
- Native American Arts Fair. Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 946 W. Mission Ln.
- Bichicori Workshop and Tasting. Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 946 W. Mission Ln.
- Healing Herb Walk. Dec. 3, 9 to 10 a.m. at 946 W Mission Ln.
• Want to learn a lot more about water harvesting? You can get a Water Harvesting Design Certification from Watershed Management Group. Classes in November, December and in March. More info and registration.
• Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
• Do you have milkweed in your yard? Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
Support
