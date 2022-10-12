Things To Do: Late October to early November

In your garden

Remember to adjust your watering as needed.

Keep on planting your cool-season veggies: Arugula, beets, carrots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, chard, kale and other greens, garlic and onions, lettuces, leeks, bok choy, radish, peas, and spinach. You can also plant strawberries.

You can also keep planting trees and shrubs. This is also a good time to relocate any shrubs that aren’t where you want them.

Fall is a good time to sow wildflower seeds. Choose native varieties that are normally sown in the fall. Check out Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH. This short guide from the Arizona Native Plant Society has instructions for collecting your own native wildflower seeds.

It is still a great time for planting perennials that aren’t frost sensitive such as certain salvias and penstemons, desert natives like brittlebush and globemallow, justicias, and the like. Just make sure to check their hardiness.

Evergreens and deciduous trees can be planted into November. You may see bare-root fruit trees become available now.

Our nights will continue to get cooler, and though we won’t likely get frost until mid-November or later, you should be prepared. Make sure you have frost cloth or similar coverings for all the plants in your yard that cannot survive freezing temperatures. This includes citrus, certain palm trees, succulents, and bougainvillea.

Avoid pruning unless it’s absolutely necessary. Pruning stimulates new growth which will be susceptible to frost damage.

Events

• Tohono Chul fall plant sale. Open to the public Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7366 N. Paseo Del Norte.

• Want to learn a lot more about water harvesting? You can get a Water Harvesting Design Certification from Watershed Management Group. Classes in November, December, and in March 2023. More info and registration.

• Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Tohono Chul: Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.

• Do you have milkweed in your yard? Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Support

