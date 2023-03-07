In your garden
- We are almost past our last average frost date. You can prune away the frost damage from your plants.
- Prepare to adjust your watering once everything warms up.
- Warm-season herbs and veggies can be planted, particularly tomatoes, so they have time to ripen before the worst of the summer heat.
- You can consider putting in a pond, fountain, or other water feature before the heat sets in. It will be a welcome resource for wildlife as well as a great source of relaxation for you.
- It’s still tree-planting season!
- Fertilize your citrus if you haven’t done it already in February.
- If you haven’t already done so, March is a great month for picking citrus. If you have too much, you can donate it to the Iskashitaa Refugee Network or the Community Food Bank.
- It’s a good time to put on compost, manure, and mulch for the spring and summer. Don’t forget to do so for your container plants in particular.
Events
• Desert Survivors Spring Plant Sale. Public Sale through March 11 at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
• Fourth annual Sustainable Landscapes Expo 2023. March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. This free, family-friendly event will include over 40 exhibits to increase knowledge on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping in the Southern Arizona desert. There will be educational, hands-on, and interactive activities for adults and kids; giveaways, a free raffle for items and services, food trucks, and Civano Growers will be giving away 200 free trees.
• Garden party to benefit Community Gardens of Tucson. March 19, 2 to 4 p.m. at Blue Moon Community Garden, 1501 N. Oracle Rd. Register in advance here.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). March 16, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Garden Care. March 21, 5:50 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). March 23, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour; March 25, 10 a.m. to noon, at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- DIY Desert Garden Design Six-Part Series (In-Person). Taught by the Garden’s knowledgeable docents, this six-class series will provide you with the information and inspiration you need to plan a personal, beautiful and successful garden in our unique desert environment. March 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Education Building Classroom at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $125 non-member/$100 member.
- The Intriguing World of Lichens. March 17, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.
- Color Gardens. March 24, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.
- Planting Trees in Pots. March 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon. $36.
- 2023 Spring Plant Sale. General sale: March 18-19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members’ early access day: March 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
- Healing Herb Walk. April 1, 9 to 10 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Lane.
- Making an herbal healing salve. April 1, 9 to 10 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Lane
• You can learn the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging at Ikebana classes at Yume Japanese Gardens. Ongoing. $35 per class. Registration required. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
• Protect our desert from the hazards of invasive buffelgrass. For a list of buffelgrass pulls with dates and locations over the next month, take a look at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Beat Back Buffelgrass pull calendar.
• Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Citrus Drop-Off locations and times on the Food Bank website.
• Pima County Master Gardener events
- 22nd Annual Home Garden Tour. April 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for sale online at at various locations. Check out our preview article for more info!
- After online pandemic classes and a one-year break, you can again apply to be a Pima County Master Gardener.
- The Pima County Master Gardeners has reopened its in-person plant clinic. The plant clinic is located at the Pima County Cooperative Extension office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. and is open every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Online Plant Clinic question form can be used as well.
- Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
