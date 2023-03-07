In your garden

We are almost past our last average frost date. You can prune away the frost damage from your plants.

Prepare to adjust your watering once everything warms up.

Warm-season herbs and veggies can be planted, particularly tomatoes, so they have time to ripen before the worst of the summer heat.

You can consider putting in a pond, fountain, or other water feature before the heat sets in. It will be a welcome resource for wildlife as well as a great source of relaxation for you.

It’s still tree-planting season!

Fertilize your citrus if you haven’t done it already in February.

If you haven’t already done so, March is a great month for picking citrus. If you have too much, you can donate it to the Iskashitaa Refugee Network or the Community Food Bank.

It’s a good time to put on compost, manure, and mulch for the spring and summer. Don’t forget to do so for your container plants in particular.

Events

• Desert Survivors Spring Plant Sale. Public Sale through March 11 at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

• Fourth annual Sustainable Landscapes Expo 2023. March 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. This free, family-friendly event will include over 40 exhibits to increase knowledge on efficient water usage and sustainable landscaping in the Southern Arizona desert. There will be educational, hands-on, and interactive activities for adults and kids; giveaways, a free raffle for items and services, food trucks, and Civano Growers will be giving away 200 free trees.

• Garden party to benefit Community Gardens of Tucson. March 19, 2 to 4 p.m. at Blue Moon Community Garden, 1501 N. Oracle Rd. Register in advance here.

Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). March 16, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Garden Care. March 21, 5:50 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). March 23, 5 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour; March 25, 10 a.m. to noon, at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

DIY Desert Garden Design Six-Part Series (In-Person). Taught by the Garden’s knowledgeable docents, this six-class series will provide you with the information and inspiration you need to plan a personal, beautiful and successful garden in our unique desert environment. March 11, 18, 24, April 1, 8, 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in the Education Building Classroom at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $125 non-member/$100 member.

The Intriguing World of Lichens. March 17, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.

Color Gardens. March 24, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.

Planting Trees in Pots. March 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon. $36.

2023 Spring Plant Sale. General sale: March 18-19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members’ early access day: March 15, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

Healing Herb Walk. April 1, 9 to 10 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Lane.

Making an herbal healing salve. April 1, 9 to 10 a.m. at 946 W. Mission Lane

• You can learn the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging at Ikebana classes at Yume Japanese Gardens. Ongoing. $35 per class. Registration required. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

• Protect our desert from the hazards of invasive buffelgrass. For a list of buffelgrass pulls with dates and locations over the next month, take a look at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum's Beat Back Buffelgrass pull calendar.

• Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Citrus Drop-Off locations and times on the Food Bank website.

• Pima County Master Gardener events

• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Support

Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.