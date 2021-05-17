Things To Do: May and early June

In your garden
• You can plant squash, okra, sweet potatoes and some varieties of beans.
• You will probably be harvesting the last of your tomatoes. If your plants look healthy and you don’t mind watering them over the summer, they can survive and give you a second crop in early fall once temperatures cool.
• You can still sow seeds for poppies and sunflowers.
• Yuccas, cacti, and agave can also still be planted, as can hardy natives like creosote bush.
• You can also still plant citrus, but make sure you give them lots of water and protect the bark from sunburn.
• This is a good time to fertilize your palm trees. Check out this guide from the University of Arizona Extension.
• Keep a close eye on any container plants, and consider moving them into the shade under a tree (or using shade cloth).
• This is a good time to order some monsoon-blooming native seed mixes. You can get these at Native Seed Search and Borderlands Restoration.
Events
• Watershed Management Group: Rainwater harvesting class; May 27 (bilingual) 4:30-7 p.m.
- Drawing botanical art in pen and ink: Agaves. May 26, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
- Making your potted plants thrive: May 29, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
• SAHBA Home and Garden Show, May 21-23 at the Tucson Convention Center.
• Mark your calendars for the Borderlands Restoration monsoon plant sale, July 17, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Borderlands Nursery and Seed, 42 San Antonio Rd., Patagonia.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
• Do you have a question for a local plant expert? Carianne Campbell, owner of Strategic Habitat Enhancements has a new web page hosted by the Arizona Native Plant Society where she answers your native plant questions.
• Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest at the Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.
• Check out the free plant libraries in Tucson! Get free plants and share the joys of gardening with your neighbors. For details, take a peek at this article about free plant stands in This Is Tucson.
• Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
• Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
Support
