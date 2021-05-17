Things To Do: May and early June

In your garden

• You can plant squash, okra, sweet potatoes and some varieties of beans.

• You will probably be harvesting the last of your tomatoes. If your plants look healthy and you don’t mind watering them over the summer, they can survive and give you a second crop in early fall once temperatures cool.

• You can still sow seeds for poppies and sunflowers.

• Yuccas, cacti, and agave can also still be planted, as can hardy natives like creosote bush.

• You can also still plant citrus, but make sure you give them lots of water and protect the bark from sunburn.

• This is a good time to fertilize your palm trees. Check out this guide from the University of Arizona Extension.

• Keep a close eye on any container plants, and consider moving them into the shade under a tree (or using shade cloth).