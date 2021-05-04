Things To Do: May

In your garden
• This is the best time to plant and transplant yucca, agave, and cacti. If some of your yuccas have grown pups, you can move them now if you wish.
• You can still sow seeds or transplant hot-weather flowers such as sunflower, poppies, verbenas, and salvias.
• Hot-weather flowering shrubs like bird-of-paradise, daleas, Texas rangers, creosote, and others can be planted in May.
• You can also keep planting palm trees, since they love hot soil--it helps their roots establish.
• Veggies you can plant: cucumbers, okra, beans, melons, peppers, sweet potatoes.
• You can give your citrus trees their third fertilization of the year (if you haven’t already).
• Check your irrigation system before the big summer heat arrives.
Events
- Virtual rainwater harvesting class. May 11 and 20, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Virtual field studies: Building healthy desert soils. May 18, 5-7 p.m.
• Medicinal herb walk through at Mission Garden. May 15, 8-9 a.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens virtual author meetup. New York Times Bestselling author Amy Stewart will talk about her book, The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World’s Great Drinks which explores the dizzying array of herbs, flowers, trees, fruits, and fungi that humans have, through ingenuity, inspiration, and sheer desperation, contrived to transform into alcohol over the centuries. May 20, 5:30-6:30.
• SAHBA Home and Garden Show, May 21-23 at the Tucson Convention Center.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
• Do you have a question for a local plant expert? Carianne Campbell, owner of Strategic Habitat Enhancements has a new web page hosted by the Arizona Native Plant Society where she answers your native plant questions.
• Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest at the Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.
• Check out the free plant libraries in Tucson! Get free plants and share the joys of gardening with your neighbors. For details, take a peek at this article about free plant stands in This Is Tucson.
• Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
• Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star