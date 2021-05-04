Things To Do: May

• Do you have a question for a local plant expert? Carianne Campbell, owner of Strategic Habitat Enhancements has a new web page hosted by the Arizona Native Plant Society where she answers your native plant questions.

• Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest at the Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.

• Check out the free plant libraries in Tucson! Get free plants and share the joys of gardening with your neighbors. For details, take a peek at this article about free plant stands in This Is Tucson.