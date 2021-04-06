 Skip to main content
Things To Do: Mid- April

In your garden

  • Now that the warm weather is here, you will need to adjust your watering. Adjust the frequency of your watering, NOT the length of time you water. For example, if you normally have your drip irrigation going for 90 minutes twice a week, you may need to increase it to three times per week.
  • It’s a good time to plant native plants like agave, yucca, cacti, and ocotillo.
  • Plant hot-season perennials like verbena, salvia, hollyhocks, brittlebush, penstemons, globemallow, damianita, and others.
  • You can also plant heat-loving shrubs such as creosote, black dalea and bird of paradise.
  • Warm season veggies such as tomatoes, peppers, melons, cucumbers, squash, beans and sweet corn and sweet potatoes can be planted this month.
  • Fig and citrus trees can be planted this month. If you have existing citrus, you can fertilize them this month.
  • If you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.

Events

  • Watershed Management Group workshops (online)

    • Build your own basin and plant a tree. April 13, 5:20-7 p.m.

    • How to install a laundry to landscape greywater system. April 15, 5-7 p.m.

    • Rainwater harvesting class. April 20, 4:30-7 p.m.

    • Invasive species workshop. April 22, 12-1 p.m.

  • Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.

