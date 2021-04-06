Things To Do: Mid- April

In your garden
- Now that the warm weather is here, you will need to adjust your watering. Adjust the frequency of your watering, NOT the length of time you water. For example, if you normally have your drip irrigation going for 90 minutes twice a week, you may need to increase it to three times per week.
- It’s a good time to plant native plants like agave, yucca, cacti, and ocotillo.
- Plant hot-season perennials like verbena, salvia, hollyhocks, brittlebush, penstemons, globemallow, damianita, and others.
- You can also plant heat-loving shrubs such as creosote, black dalea and bird of paradise.
- Warm season veggies such as tomatoes, peppers, melons, cucumbers, squash, beans and sweet corn and sweet potatoes can be planted this month.
- Fig and citrus trees can be planted this month. If you have existing citrus, you can fertilize them this month.
- If you’re in a fire-prone area make sure you don’t have dry vegetation near your house. This is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup for fire prevention.
Events
Watershed Management Group workshops (online)
Build your own basin and plant a tree. April 13, 5:20-7 p.m.
How to install a laundry to landscape greywater system. April 15, 5-7 p.m.
Rainwater harvesting class. April 20, 4:30-7 p.m.
Invasive species workshop. April 22, 12-1 p.m.
- Tucson Botanical Garden class: Landscape design for reduced maintenance. $30. April 16, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Tucson Clean and Beautiful online class: 10 Tips to Grow Native Desert Trees with Harvested Water. April 28, 5:45 p.m.
- If you’ve ever thought about becoming a Master Gardener, now’s your chance! Pima County Cooperative Extension is accepting applications through April 30.
Check out the new Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest! Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.
- There are three new free plant libraries in Tucson! Get free plants and share the joys of gardening with your neighbors. For details, take a peek at this article about new free plant stands in This Is Tucson.
- Check out the Pima County Master Gardener Xeriscape garden 360-degree video; it has plant labels and you can drag the images around to have a look around the garden.
- Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.