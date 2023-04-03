In your garden

You can plant anything in your garden:

You can start planting palm trees and cacti now that the soil is starting to warm up.

It’s a good time to plant native plants like agave, yucca, cacti, and ocotillo.

Plant hot-season perennials like verbena, salvia, hollyhocks, brittlebush, penstemons, globe mallow, damianita, and others.

You can also plant heat-loving shrubs such as creosote, black dalea and bird of paradise.

Warm season veggies such as tomatoes, peppers, melons, cucumbers, squash, beans and sweet corn and sweet potatoes can be planted this month.

Fig and citrus trees can be planted this month. If you have existing citrus, you can fertilize them this month. The Pima County Cooperative Extension guidelines recommend you give your citrus trees their second (of three) annual feeding in late March/early April.

Now that the warmer, drier weather is here, you may need to adjust your watering. Adjust the frequency of your watering, NOT the length of time you water. For example, if you normally have your drip irrigation going for 90 minutes twice a week, you may need to increase it to three times per week.

If you’re in a fire-prone area this is a good time to do weeding and pruning and cleanup near your house for fire prevention. Watch out for baby animals!

Events

• Pima County Master Gardener events

Virtual rainwater harvesting class. April 13, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour; April 22, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sustainability made simple: Award-winning landscape designer and owner of REALM, Jason Isenberg, demystifies many of the driving tenets of sustainability including water harvesting, organic gardening, permaculture, xeriscaping, smart irrigation, considered plant selection, and more. May 2, 10 a.m. to noon in the Education Center Classroom 1 at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Register here. $10-$14 depending on membership.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.

• Tumamoc Hill Lecture: Sonoran Desert plants in a changing climate. April 13, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Tumamoc Hill Boathouse. You can also Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• You can learn the ancient Japanese art of flower arranging at Ikebana classes at Yume Japanese Gardens. The last class (until October) is on April 16. $35 per class. Registration required. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.

• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

Support

