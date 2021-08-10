Things To Do: Mid-August

In your garden
• It’s OK to prune native trees—they will recover quickly in our warm summer weather, particularly with the rains.
• Keep an eye on the rain in your area to make sure your plants don’t get too much or too little water. Monsoon rains are notoriously haphazard and fickle.
• You can continue planting cacti, succulents, and palm trees.
• Don’t prune your Texas sage—you will lose the flowers, and they won’t come back until next year.
• It’s a great time to plant native trees. The heat and rain will help them establish. Be ready to supplement watering when the rain stops.
• You may need to fertilize some of your plants, as the rains will have washed nutrients out of the soil. Check out the article in this week’s issue on natural fertilizers! [link]
• Per the Pima County Master Gardeners, you can sow seeds of bush beans, cowpeas, corn, snap peas, radish, kale, beets, and turnips.
Events
• Pima County Environmental Education: Sonoran Desert Ferns: Aug 16, 7 p.m.
• Mission Garden: Sample products from Oatman Farms: Aug. 28, 8 to 10 a.m. at Mission Gardens, 946 W. Mission Ln.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Grey water harvesting class: Aug. 24, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Rainwater harvesting class: Aug. 31, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30)
- Tree pruning 101. Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Eye-catching plants for the desert garden: Aug. 27 10 a.m. to noon
• Check out the Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are talks about 15-30 minutes and focus on one idea. Lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener!
• The Master Gardeners have a new virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
Support
