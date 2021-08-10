Things To Do: Mid-August

In your garden

• It’s OK to prune native trees—they will recover quickly in our warm summer weather, particularly with the rains.

• Keep an eye on the rain in your area to make sure your plants don’t get too much or too little water. Monsoon rains are notoriously haphazard and fickle.

• You can continue planting cacti, succulents, and palm trees.

• Don’t prune your Texas sage—you will lose the flowers, and they won’t come back until next year.

• It’s a great time to plant native trees. The heat and rain will help them establish. Be ready to supplement watering when the rain stops.

• You may need to fertilize some of your plants, as the rains will have washed nutrients out of the soil. Check out the article in this week’s issue on natural fertilizers! [link]

• Per the Pima County Master Gardeners, you can sow seeds of bush beans, cowpeas, corn, snap peas, radish, kale, beets, and turnips.