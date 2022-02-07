Things To Do: Mid-February

In your garden
Fertilize your citrus this month. Valentine's Day is a good reminder. The Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following schedule:
For oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in May-June.
For lemons and limes, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in August-September.
Events
• Valentine's Wildflower Plant Sale: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center. Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3584 E. River Rd.
- Organic Veggies and Herb Gardening for Desert Southwest – three-part series. Feb. 9, 16, and 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. $90.
- The Shady Side of your Desert Garden. Feb. 12, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $36
- Continuing: DIY Desert Garden Design: Six-part series. Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, and March 5. 9 to 11 a.m. $125.
• Tree plantings:
- Tree Planting: Wakefield Neighborhood. Jan. 29, 9 a.m. 3449 S. Ninth Ave. (parking lot just south of Wakefield Middle School).
- Tree Planting: Barrio Santa Cruz, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. Ormsby Park, 899 W. 24th St.
- Virtual Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Tank Irrigation with Gravity-Based Systems. Feb. 8 5-6:30 p.m.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Feb. 12, 10 a.m to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Heritage Fruit Trees and Backyard Propagation Class. Feb. 11 and 26, 9 a.m. to noon. 946 W. Mission Lane
- Also check out their ongoing events including bird walks and tours of the garden
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.