Things To Do: Mid-February

Things To Do: Mid-February

In your garden

Fertilize your citrus this month. Valentine's Day is a good reminder. The Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following schedule:

For oranges, tangerines, and grapefruit, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in May-June.

For lemons and limes, apply 1/3 of the total in January-February, 1/3 in March-April, and 1/3 in August-September.

Events

Valentine's Wildflower Plant Sale: Native Seeds/SEARCH Conservation Center. Feb. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3584 E. River Rd.

Tucson Botanical Gardens online classes:

• Tree plantings:

Watershed Management Group events:

  • Virtual Hydrate at the Living Lab: Rain Tank Irrigation with Gravity-Based Systems. Feb. 8 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Feb. 12, 10 a.m to noon at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Mission Garden classes and workshops:

  • Heritage Fruit Trees and Backyard Propagation Class. Feb. 11 and 26, 9 a.m. to noon. 946 W. Mission Lane
  • Also check out their ongoing events including bird walks and tours of the garden

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

