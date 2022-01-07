Things To Do: Mid-January

In your garden
• Winter is a good time to check your trees’ drip emitters and to move them out to the edge of the canopy.
• You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant and peppers from seed indoors this month.
• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.
• Dormant bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses are available now and can be planted. If you want to learn more about growing deciduous fruit trees in Tucson, sign up for the Pima County Master Gardener talk on Jan. 25 at 1:20 p.m.
• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost. Pick limes and lemons if a frost or freeze is coming.
• If you want to grow onions, this is a good time to plant them.
• Non- native annuals like pansies, nasturtiums, and snapdragons can be planted now and will add color to your garden. Be prepared for them to die off in the hot weather, though.
• You may find pre-chilled bulbs like tulips, hyacinths, and daffodils in nurseries now, and this is a good time to plant them outside.
• Keep planting winter veggies. Don't forget to fertilize them regularly.
• Water cacti and dormant succulents every 4-5 weeks if there hasn’t been any significant rain.
• Give your trees a deep watering about once a month through the winter (assuming no significant rain).
• Your citrus should start ripening this month and will continue to do so over the next few weeks. Pick it when you can easily twist it off the tree.
• Your native perennials will likely be blooming this month.
• Check out these resources from Tucson Water to find out how you can reduce your water use in the landscape and how to adjust for seasonal water needs. This guide on landscape watering is particularly helpful.
Events
• Tucson Botanical Gardens: In-person classes. Education classroom, 2150 N. Alvernon Way.
- Roses: Winter Pruning for Spring Blooms. Jan. 19, 10 to 11 a.m. $30.
- DIY Desert Garden Design: 6 Part Series. Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, and March 5. 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $125.
- Gardening for Birds in the Desert. Jan 21, 10 to noon. $30.
- Grow Up! Using Vines and Trellises in Container Gardens. Jan. 22, 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $36.
- Petscapes. Jan.26, 10 a.m. to noon. $30
• Tree plantings:
- Tree Planting: Rincon Heights Neighborhood, Jan. 22, 9 a.m. Feld Davis Pocket Park, 220 N Martin Ave.
- Tree Planting: Wakefield Neighborhood. Jan. 29, 9 a.m. 3449 S 9th Ave (parking lot just south of Wakefield Middle School).
- Hydrate at the Living Lab: Building Healthy Desert Soils. Jan. 18, 2022 - 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 1137 N Dodge Blvd.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Jan. 20, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Virtual Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Jan. 27, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Ongoing events and tours at Mission Garden. 946 W. Mission Lane.
• Pima County Master Gardeners Tucson Garden Handbook is available at the Pima County Extension Office at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. (limited hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday) or from these vendors.
• Check out the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s gardens for inspiration! It’s a fun place to take the whole family. 2021 N. Kinney Road.
• Yume Japanese Gardens are open Thursdays through Sundays as of Oct. 1. Masks are required, as is social distancing. 2130 N. Alvernon Way.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
