Things To Do: Mid-January

In your garden

• Winter is a good time to check your trees’ drip emitters and to move them out to the edge of the canopy.

• You can start growing tomatoes, eggplant and peppers from seed indoors this month.

• You can prune dormant trees, but keep your shears away from the non-dormant plants.

• Dormant bare root plants such as deciduous fruit trees and roses are available now and can be planted. If you want to learn more about growing deciduous fruit trees in Tucson, sign up for the Pima County Master Gardener talk on Jan. 25 at 1:20 p.m.

• Keep an eye on our weather forecast and protect your plants from frost. Pick limes and lemons if a frost or freeze is coming.

• If you want to grow onions, this is a good time to plant them.