Things To Do: Mid-July

Things To Do: Mid-July

In your garden

• If you want corn, beans, squash, and melons, you can keep planting them--even from seed.

• You can fertilize your palm trees this month.

• The hot, rainy months are a good time to prune your mesquite and palo verde trees. You also avoid disturbing bird nests by pruning now instead of in the spring.

• Keep sowing wildflower seeds, particularly the “monsoon mix” varieties.

• Succulents, palms, and cacti can be planted during the summer months.

• Mosquito-proof your garden--see the tips in this week’s article!

Events

•  Monsoon plant sale Borderlands Nursery and Seed: TODAY! July 17 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 45 San Antonio Rd; Patagonia, AZ 85624

•  Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:

  • Earthworks and basin workshop TODAY July 17, 7 a.m. to noon
  • Greywater harvesting (virtual): July 22 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Rain tank irrigation and pumps: July 26, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Rainwater harvesting (bilingual): July 29, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30):

  • Monsoon veggie gardening: July 21 10 a.m.to noon.
  • Fuss-free gardening: July 30 10 a.m.to noon

• Check out the Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are talks about 15-30 minutes and focus on one idea. Lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener!

• The Master Gardeners have a new virtual rose garden to check out.

• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.

Breaking News