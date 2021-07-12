Things To Do: Mid-July

In your garden
• If you want corn, beans, squash, and melons, you can keep planting them--even from seed.
• You can fertilize your palm trees this month.
• The hot, rainy months are a good time to prune your mesquite and palo verde trees. You also avoid disturbing bird nests by pruning now instead of in the spring.
• Keep sowing wildflower seeds, particularly the “monsoon mix” varieties.
• Succulents, palms, and cacti can be planted during the summer months.
• Mosquito-proof your garden--see the tips in this week’s article!
Events
• Monsoon plant sale Borderlands Nursery and Seed: TODAY! July 17 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 45 San Antonio Rd; Patagonia, AZ 85624
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Earthworks and basin workshop TODAY July 17, 7 a.m. to noon
- Greywater harvesting (virtual): July 22 5 to 7 p.m.
- Rain tank irrigation and pumps: July 26, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Rainwater harvesting (bilingual): July 29, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens (all classes $30):
- Monsoon veggie gardening: July 21 10 a.m.to noon.
- Fuss-free gardening: July 30 10 a.m.to noon
• Check out the Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are talks about 15-30 minutes and focus on one idea. Lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener!
• The Master Gardeners have a new virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
Support
