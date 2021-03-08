Things To Do: Mid-March

In your garden
Keep on planting!
- We are essentially past our last average frost date, so it is now safe to prune away all of the frost damage from your plants.
- Prepare to adjust your watering as everything warms up. Our variable weather this past week is a great example--make sure your plants get the right amount of water. Cool days will require far less watering than those 80+ degree days coming our way.
- Keep planting those warm-season herbs and veggies.
- You can consider putting in a pond, fountain, or other water feature before the heat sets in. It will be a welcome resource for wildlife as well as a great source of relaxation for you.
- You can start planting cacti and other succulents--our soil has warmed up enough so they can be transplanted.
- It’s still tree-planting season! Check out the Dunbar/Spring neighborhood for inspiration.
- Your citrus are probably still on the tree, and ripe. March is a great month for picking citrus. If you have too much, you can donate it to the Iskashitaa Refugee Network or the Community Food Bank
- It’s a good time to put on compost, manure, and mulch for the spring and summer.
- Make sure your irrigation is working--your plants will need it!
Events
Check out the new Dunbar/Spring Neighborhood Forest! Take a tour of the hundreds of native plants, water harvesting features, and get inspired to grow your own neighborhood forest. The University of Arizona Campus Arboretum has partnered with the neighborhood to put up signs with information about the plants and other features.
- Watershed Management Group virtual workshops:
- Rainwater Harvesting class March 18, 4:30–7 p.m.
- How to maintain and prolong the life of your rainwater tank. March 23, 5–7 p.m.
Spadefoot Nursery online classes:
- Maintenance and care of native landscape plants. March 18, 5–7 p.m.
- Palms and palm-like plants. March 25, 5–7 p.m.
Tucson Clean and Beautiful tree planting events:
- Barrio Nopal neighborhood tree planting. March 20, 9 a.m.
- Peter Howell neighborhood tree planting. March 27, 9 a.m.
- Check out the Pima County Master Gardener Xeriscape garden 360-degree video; it has plant labels and you can drag the images around to have a look around the garden.
- Do you want to become a Master Gardener? The Pima County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 2021 class. Applications are due April 30, 2021.
- Free online gardening talks from the Pima County Master Gardeners. All month, every month!
- Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.