Things To Do: Mid-March

In your garden

Keep on planting!

  • We are essentially past our last average frost date, so it is now safe to prune away all of the frost damage from your plants.
  • Prepare to adjust your watering as everything warms up. Our variable weather this past week is a great example--make sure your plants get the right amount of water. Cool days will require far less watering than those 80+ degree days coming our way.
  • You can consider putting in a pond, fountain, or other water feature before the heat sets in. It will be a welcome resource for wildlife as well as a great source of relaxation for you.
  • You can start planting cacti and other succulents--our soil has warmed up enough so they can be transplanted.
  • It’s a good time to put on compost, manure, and mulch for the spring and summer.
  • Make sure your irrigation is working--your plants will need it!

Events

  • Do you want to become a Master Gardener? The Pima County Master Gardeners are accepting applications for their 2021 class. Applications are due April 30, 2021.
  • Take a virtual tour of the Pima County Master Gardeners container garden.

