Things To Do: Mid-September 2022

In your garden

Keep planting various native perennials. Fall is a great time for them to get established.

Look over your citrus fruits and clip off and toss any that have damaged rinds.

You can keep planting non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.

Winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage and oregano can be planted this month along with cold-season vegetables. Per the Master Gardeners, seeds for carrots, radishes, spinach, lettuces, turnips, green onions, beets and chard can be sown directly into the garden while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and brussels sprouts can be started in trays to be transplanted in October. You can get the seeds at Native Seeds/ SEARCH.

Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.

Prune dried and dead branches and leggy plants. If you have dead flowers that have produced seed heads, keep those on for the birds to feed on.

Plan to adjust your watering schedule once temperatures cool off. You can also check out this great resource from the City of Tucson on how to water your plants and seasonal adjustment. You can even request monthly watering text reminders from them.

Events

• Plant sales

Desert Survivors fall plant sale. Sept. 24 for members, Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 for non-members. 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Mission Garden fall plant sale. Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. Free with a suggested $5 per person donation at the entry gate. 946 W. Mission Lane.

Hydrate at the Living Lab: Cultivating Native Edible Landscapes. Sept. 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Sept. 15, 5 to 7 p.m.

Clase Bilingue: Virtual Rainwater Harvesting & Financial Information Session (Tucson Water Rebate). Sept. 22, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Sept 24, 8 to 10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.

Connecting plants and people. Sept. 16, 11 a.m. to noon.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In-Person Class: Preparing Your Roses for the Fall Bloom. Sept. 14, 10 a.m. in the Education Building classroom, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $30

Traditional O'odham Agriculture. Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-noon. Free with suggested $5 per person donation at the entry gate. 946 W. Mission Lane.

Archaeology Day. Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon. Free with a $5 suggested donation at the garden entrance. 946 W. Mission Lane.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

Support

