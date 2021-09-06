Things To Do: Mid-September

In your garden

• Look over your citrus fruits and clip off and toss any that have damaged rinds.

• You can still plant non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.

• Winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage, and oregano can be planted this month.

• You can also start planting some cold-weather vegetables. Per the Master Gardeners, seeds for carrots, radishes, spinach, lettuces, turnips, green onions, beets, chard can be sown directly into the garden while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussels sprouts can be started in trays to be transplanted in October. You can get the seeds at Native Seeds/SEARCH.

• Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.