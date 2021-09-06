Things To Do: Mid-September

In your garden
• Look over your citrus fruits and clip off and toss any that have damaged rinds.
• You can still plant non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.
• Winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage, and oregano can be planted this month.
• You can also start planting some cold-weather vegetables. Per the Master Gardeners, seeds for carrots, radishes, spinach, lettuces, turnips, green onions, beets, chard can be sown directly into the garden while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, brussels sprouts can be started in trays to be transplanted in October. You can get the seeds at Native Seeds/SEARCH.
• Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.
• Prune dried and dead branches and leggy plants. If you have dead flowers that have produced seed heads, keep those on for the birds to feed on.
• Plan to adjust your watering schedule once temperatures cool off. You can also check out this great resource from the City of Tucson on how to water your plants and seasonal adjustment. You can even request monthly watering text reminders from them!
Events
• If you want to sign up for a winter garden plot with Community Gardens of Tucson, make sure you do so before October 1. The fees are due then and allow you to grow in your plot from October through March.
• Watershed Management Group classes and workshops:
- Building healthy desert soils: Sept. 13, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- Virtual grey water harvesting class: Sept. 16, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Water harvesting workshop (in person): Sept. 18, 7 a.m. to 12 noon.
- Virtual rainwater harvesting class: Sept. 21, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
• Tucson Botanical Gardens classes ($30 to $36 per class):
- Fall tree pruning 101: Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
- Plant selection for the desert garden: Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to noon.
- Mastering container gardening: Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.
• Mission Garden Pomegranate Festival: Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to noon at 946 W. Mission Lane.
• Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society Silent Auction: Sept. 19, 3 to 5 p.m. at Sky Islands Public High School, 6000 E. 14th St. Free plants; $2, $5, $10 sale tables; ice cream with all the toppings. Bring your excess plants and pots for the free plant tables between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. for inclusion in this event. Please make sure your plants are free of disease and insects.
• Upcoming plant sales:
- Desert Survivors fall plant sale: Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Borderlands Nursery and Seed fall plant sale: Oct. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 45 San Antonio Rd. in Patagonia.
- Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum annual plant sale: Oct. 16 and 17, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2021 North Kinney Road.
• Starting Sept. 1 you can get a free guided tour of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N Campbell Ave. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 AM. You can also walk around on your own if you prefer.
• Check out some of the recorded video workshops from Mission Garden. $25 per workshop.
• Here are the new Pima County Master Gardener talks. They now have “Short Takes” which are 15- to 30-minute talks focusing on one idea. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener!
• The Master Gardeners have a virtual rose garden to check out.
• Become a certified Urban Forester through a program at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. For more information, visit the TBG website.
Support
