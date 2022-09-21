Things To Do: October 2022

In your garden

It’s fall, so you can plant, plant, plant! You can plant all kinds of perennials like penstemon, globe mallow, salvias, and the like. This time of the year is the best time to plant trees--native and non-native. Get ready for fall planting in your veggie garden! If you want to grow bulbs such as narcissus, tulips, lilies, iris and amaryllis, you can plant them now. If you’re already growing iris, now’s the time to divide them.



New plantings can follow this watering schedule from the Pima County Master Gardeners for newly planted native and desert adapted plants: Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days; Weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days, Weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days, Weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days. After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established.



You can replenish compost on your plants. If you don’t know how to make your own compost, it can be purchased at Tank’s Green Stuff. You can also use vermicompost, or worm castings, for extra nutrition.

You can prune your Texas Rangers after our rains have stopped–they won’t bloom again until next year. Alternatively, you can wait until February or so.

Events

• Plant sales

Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.

• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Archaeology Day. Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon. Free with a $5 suggested donation at the garden entrance. 946 W. Mission Lane.

• Do you have milkweed in your yard? Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.

• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.

• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.

• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.

