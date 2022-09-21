Things To Do: October 2022

In your garden
- It’s fall, so you can plant, plant, plant!
- You can plant all kinds of perennials like penstemon, globe mallow, salvias, and the like.
- This time of the year is the best time to plant trees--native and non-native.
- Get ready for fall planting in your veggie garden!
- If you want to grow bulbs such as narcissus, tulips, lilies, iris and amaryllis, you can plant them now. If you’re already growing iris, now’s the time to divide them.
- New plantings can follow this watering schedule from the Pima County Master Gardeners for newly planted native and desert adapted plants:
- Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days;
- Weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days,
- Weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days,
- Weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days.
- After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established.
- You can replenish compost on your plants. If you don’t know how to make your own compost, it can be purchased at Tank’s Green Stuff. You can also use vermicompost, or worm castings, for extra nutrition.
- You can prune your Texas Rangers after our rains have stopped–they won’t bloom again until next year. Alternatively, you can wait until February or so.
Events
• Plant sales
- Desert Survivors fall plant sale. Sept. 24 for members, Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 for non-members. 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Mission Garden fall plant sale. Sept. 24, 8 a.m. to noon. Free with a suggested $5 per person donation at the entry gate. 946 W. Mission Lane.
- Pima County Master Gardener Fall Plant Sale, October 8, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Pima County Cooperative Extension, 4210 North Campbell Ave.
- Fall native plant sale at the Tucson Audubon Society. Oct. 8-10; for hours and a plant list check out the link. At the Mason Center, 3835 W Hardy Rd.
- Tohono Chul Fall Plant Sale. Oct. 19 preview for members; open to the public Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7366 Paseo Del Norte.
- Water Harvesting Workshop: Grey Water and Great Water Harvesting. September 30, 2022 - 7 a.m. to noon. In-person at Tanque Verde Rd and Pantano Rd. Register for the exact address here.
- Laundry to Landscape (L2L) Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Oct. 4, 5-7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Oct. 8, 8-10 a.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte.
• The Tucson Botanical Gardens are open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Learn the art and science of bonsai with the Tucson Bonsai Society! In Person Bonsai Basics, a 3 part series: Sept. 25, Oct. 16, & Dec. 4; 9 a.m. to noon at the Education Building, 2150 North Alvernon Way. $140 for non-members, $112 for members.
- DIY Desert Garden Design – 6 Part Series online class. Saturday October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and November 5; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. $125.
- The Dazzling & Spectacular World of Caterpillars online class. Oct. 7, 10 a.m. to noon. $30.
- Archaeology Day. Sept. 24, 8 a.m.-noon. Free with a $5 suggested donation at the garden entrance. 946 W. Mission Lane.
• Do you have milkweed in your yard? Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.
• Check out some great videos on our desert and plant-related topics on the Tumamoc Hill YouTube channel.
• Don't forget about the free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Pima County Master Gardener virtual talks. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
