Things To Do: October and early November

In your garden
- Fall is a good time to sow wildflower seeds. Choose native varieties that are normally sown in the fall. Check out Borderlands Restoration and Native Seed/SEARCH. This short guide from the Arizona Native Plant Society has instructions for collecting your own native wildflower seeds.
- It is still a great time for planting perennials that aren’t frost sensitive such as certain slavias and penstemons, desert natives like brittlebush and globemallow, justicias, and the like. Just make sure to check their hardiness.
- The same goes for shrubs--native ones will do fine if planted this month; you can also try shrubs that do well in cooler parts of Arizona like Apache plume. November is also a good time to relocate any shrubs that aren’t where you want them.
- Evergreens and deciduous trees can be planted into November. You may see bare-root fruit trees become available now.
- You can plant agaves and yucca as well as aloes over the next 2-3 weeks.
- Continue planting cold-season veggies. You can also plant strawberries.
- Prepare for frost. Make sure you have frost cloth or similar coverings for all the plants in your yard that cannot survive freezing temperatures. This includes citrus, certain palm trees, succulents, and bougainvillea.
- Remember to adjust your watering as needed.
- Avoid pruning unless it’s absolutely necessary. Pruning stimulates new growth which will be susceptible to frost damage.
Events
- Strategic Habitat Enhancements online lecture, TODAY Oct. 24 at 3 PM ($25): Near-native plant choices for southern Arizona.
Support
Be the first to know
