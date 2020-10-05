Things To Do: October

In your garden
- October is the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs in Tucson! This includes native trees, citrus trees, fruit trees, and others. Choose smaller plants (15 gallons or less) as they establish better than larger ones. Remember to group plants with similar water needs together.
- Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following watering schedule for establishing new plants:
- Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days
- Weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days
- Weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days
- Weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days
After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established; for trees and large shrubs this can be 1-2 years.
- You can plant native perennials now, too. Wildflowers such as penstemons, daleas, mallows, and others can help you establish a pollinator-friendly garden.
- It’s also time for cool season veggies such as cauliflower, brussel sprouts, beans, bok choy, and others. If you don’t have a good spot to plant anything, consider renting a veggie plot from Community Gardens of Tucson. They charge $108 for Oct. through April, which includes use of the irrigation system, water fees, and use of on-site tools. There are 20 community garden locations around town. Here are some resources to help you figure out what veggies to plant:
- Planting guide from Native Seed/SEARCH.
- Resources from the University of Arizona.
- Printable planting calendar for veggies from Community Gardens of Tucson.
Events
- Tucson Audubon Society Fall Plant Sale: Online Oct. 5-16.
- Arizona Virtual Plant Festival; exhibits online now. Special events in October.
- Tree planting, sponsored by Tucson Clean & Beautiful, Oct. 24 in the Barrio Kroeger Lane neighborhood.
- SAHBA Virtual Fall Home and Garden Show; Oct. 2-18.
- Fundamentals of Passive Rainwater Harvesting. Hosted by Tucson Audubon. October 23.
- Strategic Habitat Enhancements online lecture, Oct. 24 ($25): Near-native plant choices for southern Arizona.
- Natural History of the Sonoran Desert. Online courses by the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. October 19-26 online with two in-person hikes on October 24 and 35.
Support
