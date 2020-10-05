 Skip to main content
Things To Do: October

In your garden

  • October is the perfect time to plant trees and shrubs in Tucson! This includes native trees, citrus trees, fruit trees, and others. Choose smaller plants (15 gallons or less) as they establish better than larger ones. Remember to group plants with similar water needs together.
  • Pima County Master Gardeners recommend the following watering schedule for establishing new plants:
    • Weeks 1-2 every 3-4 days
    • Weeks 3 -4 every 6-7 days
    • Weeks 5-6, every 7-10 days
    • Weeks 7-8, every 10-14 days

After week 8 gradually extend time between irrigations until plants are established; for trees and large shrubs this can be 1-2 years.

  • You can plant native perennials now, too. Wildflowers such as penstemons, daleas, mallows, and others can help you establish a pollinator-friendly garden.

Events

  • Tree planting, sponsored by Tucson Clean & Beautiful, Oct. 24 in the Barrio Kroeger Lane neighborhood.
  • Strategic Habitat Enhancements online lecture, Oct. 24 ($25): Near-native plant choices for southern Arizona.
  • Natural History of the Sonoran Desert. Online courses by the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. October 19-26 online with two in-person hikes on October 24 and 35.

