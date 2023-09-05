In your garden
- Keep planting various native perennials. Fall is a great time for them to get established.
- Look over your citrus fruits and clip off and toss any that have damaged rinds.
- You can keep planting non-native fruit trees and other deciduous fruit trees.
- Winter herbs like cilantro, chives, thyme, sage and oregano can be planted this month along with cold-season vegetables. Per the Master Gardeners, seeds for carrots, radishes, spinach, lettuces, turnips, green onions, beets and chard can be sown directly into the garden while broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and brussels sprouts can be started in trays to be transplanted in October. You can get the seeds at Native Seeds/ SEARCH.
- Lightly fertilize stone fruit trees if you have them. You can also lightly fertilize other plants that aren't supposed to be dormant in the winter.
- Prune dried and dead branches and leggy plants. If you have dead flowers that have produced seed heads, keep those on for the birds to feed on.
- Plan to adjust your watering schedule once temperatures cool off. You can also check out this great resource from the City of Tucson on how to water your plants and seasonal adjustment. You can even request monthly watering text reminders from them.
Events
• Upcoming fall plant sales
- Borderlands Nursery and Seed fall plant sale: Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 42 San Antonio Rd. Patagonia, AZ.
- Desert Survivors fall plant sale: Members sale Sept. 23; general public Sept. 26 through 30; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
- Tohono Chul fall plant sale: October 11, Members Only: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General public October 13 and 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7366 Paseo del Norte.
- Pima County Master Gardeners fall plant sale: Oct. 14, 8 to 11 a.m. at 4210 N. Campbell Ave.
- Virtual Greywater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water Rebate). Sept. 14, 5 to 7 p.m.
- Agua es Vida: Living Lab & Learning Center Tour. Sept. 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1137 N Dodge Blvd.
- Hydrate at the Living Lab: Building Healthy Desert Soils. Sept. 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m. 1137 N Dodge Blvd.
- In-Person Rainwater Harvesting Class (Tucson Water). Sept. 21, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd.
- Community Workshop: Ward 3 Parking Rain Lot Rain Garden Retrofit. Sept. 23, 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Ward 3 Office, 1510 E Grant Rd.
• Tohono Chul:
- Butterflies and Their Plants. Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
- Desert Landscaping. Saturdays at 9 a.m. at 7366 N. Paseo del Norte. Free with admission.
- Foodways Series: Mesquite Beans. Sept. 12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 7366 Paseo del Norte. $10-15; register here.
- Prepare Your Roses for the Fall Bloom. Sept. 20, 10 to 11 a.m. in the Education Building Classroom at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $30.
- Unleash Desert Garden Splendor: Succulent Pot Gardens Made Easy! Sept. 21, 1 to 2:30 p.m. $36
- Basic Bonsai Series. Sept. 24, Oct. 22, Dec. 17. Noon to 3 p.m. In Person in the Education Building Classroom at 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $140.
• Mission Garden
- Traditional O’odham Agriculture. Sept. 16, 8 to 10 a.m. at 946 W Mission Ln.
• Mark your calendars for fall community classes through the U of A:
- Creating Your Own Backyard Biodiversity Masterclass. Sept. 29, 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Food Bank, Nuestra Tierra Learning Garden, 3003 S. Country Club Road. $30 to register.
- Growing Wellness: Gardening in the Desert Southwest Masterclass. Oct. 19, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Manzo Elementary School, 855 N. Melrose Ave. $30 to register.
- Cultivating Ancestral Foodways: Nixtamal Masterclass. Nov. 10, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane.
- The Pima County Master Gardeners in-person plant clinic is located at the Pima County Cooperative Extension office, 4210 N. Campbell Ave., and is open every Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The online Plant Clinic question form can be used, as well.
- Pima County Master Gardener talks — now virtual or in-person at community libraries. There are lots of great topics for everyone, whether you’re brand new to Tucson or a seasoned gardener.
- Free guided tours of the Master Gardener demonstration gardens at 4210 N. Campbell Ave. on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. You can also walk around on your own, if you prefer.
• Want to help monitor monarch butterflies in Arizona? Check out this great citizen science project through the Desert Botanical Garden and the USA National Phenology Network.
Support
Grow with us! Support our efforts by subscribing to the Arizona Daily Star.