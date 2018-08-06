The Wildcats have officially practiced three days and the common topic of discussion for the Wildcats is the weight each player has either gained or lost since the end of the last season.
Players that were slightly overweight, lost weight. Players that needed to pack on a few pounds to add size, gained weight in the right places.
UA cornerback Jace Whittaker gained nearly 10 pounds from last season and weighs 190 pounds. J.J. Taylor first entered the program at 160 pounds, and now weights 185 pounds with hopes of gaining five more pounds. Is it diet? Possibly. First-year strength and conditioning coach Brian Johnson has made an immediate impact with players and developing their size in a short span before the season starts.
Whittaker and Taylor spoke to reporters Monday about more than just their body weight. Check out what they had to say: