'This is big-boy football': Chandler Basha thumps Salpointe Catholic 46-14

Welcome to Class 6A football, Salpointe Catholic. Or, as Lancers head coach Eric Rogers said following Salpointe Catholic's 46-14 home-opening loss to Chandler Basha on Friday, "this is big-boy football."

The Lancers’ showdown with Chandler Basha was the fewest points they scored in a game since the 2020 Open Division playoff game against Chandler Hamilton. In Salpointe Catholic's first season competing at the Class 6A level, the Lancers have dropped two games to two Phoenix-area powers; the first setback was a season-opening nail-biter at Scottsdale Chaparral.

Basha star cornerback and Oregon commit Cole Martin intercepted new Salpointe Catholic starting quarterback Fredo Sotelo on the second play from scrimmage. Bears quarterback Demond Williams — a four-star prospect for 2024 — connected with Deshaun Buchanan for a 14-yard touchdown to move ahead 7-0 in the early minutes. Williams had two passing touchdowns on Friday.

Just when it appeared the Lancers found a rhythm offensively on the second drive, Sotelo's second interception was returned 99 yards by Vince Lenzy for touchdown.

"We have to be better at decision-making on offense. ... If it's not there, just throw the ball away, kick a field goal and it's a 6-3 ball game — it changes everything. Instead, pick, boom, score and now it's 13-0," Rogers said. "That swing changes everything in a high school football game. We've got to tighten up some things."

Added Rogers: "Not only that, it was the second pick. ... It just deflates you."

Sotelo threw his third interception of the night with 2:13 left in the second quarter. Following a fourth-down stop on the goal line, Salpointe Catholic went into the halftime break trailing 32-0.

The Lancers' best sequence of the night offensively was a 33-yard catch by junior wide receiver Armani Sheriff; backup quarterback Tyler Nagore scored on a 10-yard run to avoid the shutout.

"I put a little release on the (defensive back), had separation and caught it," Sheriff said. "I tried to break the tackle, but it set up the touchdown, so I'm happy about that."

At the point in the game, the Lancers had committed "too many mental mistakes" to even think about a comeback.

"Obviously, we got beat by a better football team," Rogers said. "There's no if and buts about it. That's a really good football team. They're going to make a run now.

"Listen, it's a huge challenge. We have to stay as healthy as possible. We're going to walk away with a few bumps and bruises. ... The competition is for real now. This is big-boy football."

Up next: Salpointe Catholic (1-2) will play its third road game of the season next Friday at Cienega (1-2).

"We've got a really good Cienega football team that's chomping at the bit to play us," Rogers said.

"We've got to find a way to go on the road and get a W next week."

Photos: Chandler Basha at Salpointe Catholic high school football