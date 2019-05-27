Arizona punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since 2010 after taking down Ole Miss in the Super Regional over the weekend.
UA head coach Mike Candrea is set to coach in his 22nd Women's College World Series, but looks to win his first national championship since 2007, a team led by current Arizona pitching coach Taryne Mowatt.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, Arizona has faced the other seven teams this season: Washington, UCLA, Oklahoma, Florida, Oklahoma State, Minnesota and Alabama. Arizona went 4-7 against the aforementioned teams this season and were swept by Washington at home.
The No. 6 Wildcats will face third-ranked Washington Thursday at 9 a.m. on ESPN. Candrea, pitcher Taylor McQuillin, outfielder Carli Campbell, shortstop Jessie Harper and catcher Dejah Mulipola spoke to the Star before the team's last practice at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium, here's what they had to say.