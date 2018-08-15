The high school football season begins Thursday night, and while not every program in Southern Arizona is scheduled to play, the “Week Zero” slate is loaded with big games.
Thursday’s opener between Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View and Friday’s matchup between Flowing Wells and Canyon del Oro are the Star’s first two games of the week. The Star’s Justin Spears breaks out the crystal ball to predict how each matchup will shape up.
Records are from last season. The Star’s predicted winner is in ALL CAPS. All games start at 7 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Ironwood Ridge (8-4)
at MOUNTAIN VIEW (7-4)
Where: 3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd., Marana
What to expect: This matchup would’ve been the game of the week even if it was played on Friday. That’s not a knock on the other teams, but it goes to show that this game is the best in town this week. Mountain View won last year’s game 28-23 after outscoring I-Ridge 14-9 in the second half. Mountain View has arguably the best linebacker duo in Southern Arizona with Calib McRae and Aaron Logsdon; the duo combined for 144 tackles last season. The Nighthawks lost both Heath Beemiller and Nick Brahler to graduation, which leaves Nathan Grijalva as Ironwood Ridge’s top option on offense. Mountain View’s defense will be stout once again, and in season openers, usually the better defense comes out on top. Ironwood Ridge will compete, but Mountain View should win this one 27-24.
Friday’s games
CANYON DEL ORO (4-6)
at Flowing Wells (3-7)
Where: 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
What to expect: Elijah Carey was a one-man wrecking crew for CDO last season, rushing for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. Ka’Deem Carey’s little brother is gone, which leaves head coach Dustin Peace searching for his next offensive playmaker. Perhaps a quarterback? Senior Zach Eidenschink averaged 110.6 passing yards per game in 2017. With Carey out of the picture, expect Eidenschink to show off his arm more. And expect the Dorados to take care of business on the road, 38-20.
TUCSON HIGH (4-6)
at Phoenix Maryvale (1-9)
Where: 3415 N. 59th Ave., Phoenix
What to expect: Tucson High lost two of its last four games in 2017 and missed the playoffs. Their 2018 season should start off on a happier note. Senior quarterback Jesus Montano leads the Badgers against a Maryvale team that won just one game a year ago. The Badgers won’t rout Maryvale, but they’ll cruise to a 30-7 win.
CATALINA FOOTHILLS (6-5) at Sierra Vista Buena (6-4)
Where: 5225 E. Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista
What to expect: Catalina Foothills has a workhorse on its defense in Bobby Heitzinger, who led the team with 109 tackles in 2017. He and the Falcons defense will have their hands full against Buena quarterback Jovani Borbon. Last season, Borbon threw for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns, but also coughed up 12 interceptions. He’s a gunslinger and isn’t afraid to take risks in the pocket. Catalina Foothills’ defense should scrape up a few stops and maybe even a turnover to get a win. Let’s call it 42-30.
MARANA (9-3)
at
Scottsdale Horizon (7-4)
Where: 5601 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale
What to expect: Marana started last season off with a bang, playing Cienega in a high-scoring game that it eventually lost 57-50. Now, Tigers quarterback Trenton Bourguet will battle Isaac Enriquez in Friday’s opener. Bourguet threw for 2,984 yards last year while Enriquez threw for 977. However, Horizon two-way player Nash Griffin led the team with 93 tackles last season and was the top Husky in rushing yards. Bourguet and the Tigers are on a mission this season, and Friday’s opener could be the first step to something special. Marana rolls 49-13.
Cholla (4-6)
at NOGALES (3-7)
Where: 1905 N. Apache Blvd., Nogales
What to expect: Cholla loses star quarterback Jordan Porter, a dual threat who threw for 3,002 yards and rushed for 1,727 in his senior season. To replace him, the Chargers will turn to sophomore quarterback Carlos Marquez. Nogales will have a first of its own: kicker Maile Vasquez will become the first female to play in an Apaches varsity game. Expect Vasquez to set the tone by hitting a late field goal, and expect Nogales to win 16-13.
RINCON/UNIVERSITY (3-7)
at Phoenix Sierra Linda (0-10)
Where: 3434 S. 67th Ave., Phoenix
What to expect: Rincon/University is another local team that could return from Phoenix with a win Friday night. The season opener marks the debut of Mike Strack as the Rangers’ head coach. Strack, who replaces Cody House, is the is the grandson of former UA athletic director Dave Strack. Rincon will take on a Sierra Linda team that scored just six points the entire 2017 season. The fewest amount of points Sierra Linda gave up in a game last season was 54. In other words, Rincon would have to play its worst game in a few years to lose this one. Expect the Rangers to take care of business, 42-0.
GILBERT CAMPO VERDE
(7-4) at Sunnyside (3-7)
Where: 1725 E. Bilby Road
What to expect: Sunnyside head coach Roy Lopez sits at 96 career wins, putting him four away from a coaching milestone. It may take a while to get there. Campo Verde’s Matt Leazier is one of the state’s better running backs. If the Blue Devils can stop him, they’ll have a chance. But we like Campo Verde, 27-7.
Amphitheater (2-8)
at BUCKEYE (8-4)
Where: 902 E. Eason Ave., Buckeye
What to expect: Amphi found a spark last season, beating Douglas and Palo Verde back-to-back after starting the season 0-6. The Panthers will face a Buckeye team that made the state quarterfinals last season. Expect Buckeye — and quarterback Angel Macedo — to lay it on in the second half and win at home: Buckeye 47, Amphi 13.
CASA GRANDE (4-6)
at Palo Verde (3-7)
Where: 1302 S. Avenida Vega
What to expect: DeVante Bates was Palo Verde’s do-it-all guy on offense last season. Now that he’s gone, coach Laurence Ruhf needs an answer on offense. Casa Grande returns its starting quarterback and top wide receiver from a year ago. That established connection will be tough to contain. The Titans could have a better year in 2018, but they won’t start off the win. Casa Grande takes this one 21-7.
PUSCH RIDGE CHRISTIAN (13-1) at Rio Rico (3-7)
Where: 590 N. Camino Galindo, Rio Rico
What to expect: The Lions were one quarter away from winning a state championship in 2017, but fell to Casteel 35-28. Star quarterback Christian Fetsis ran for 1,181 yards in Jerry Harris’ triple-option offense, and safety Mitch Maas contributed 119 tackles. Both players have since graduated, leaving glaring holes on both sides of the ball as the Lions open the 2018 season. Pusch Ridge will turn to senior quarterback Jonathan Stanton for the season opener on the road. And while a trip to Rio Rico has a “trap game” feel, the Lions will win it 31-17.
Casa Grande Vista G
rande (0-10) at SAHUARO
(4-6)
Where: 545 N. Camino Seco
What to expect: Izaiah Grigsby will take over as Sahuaro’s starting quarterback. Pair him with Amir Hunter-Huggins and Trayvion White-Austin, and the Cougars could be in for a big season. Vista Grande hasn’t won a game in its last 15 attempts, and don’t expect that to change on Friday. The Cougars cruise, 43-10.
DOUGLAS (0-10)
at Tanque Verde (2-8)
Where: 4201 N. Melpomene Way
What to expect: Douglas hasn’t won a game since the 2016 season finale against Rio Rico, but the Bulldogs have one of the top players in Southern Arizona in tight end Christian Estrella, who averaged nearly 13 yards per catch as a sophomore. Traveling 90 minutes for a season opener isn’t ideal, but Douglas should pull out a close one. Douglas 7, Tanque Verde 6.
ELOY SANTA CRUZ VALLEY (12-1) at Sahuarita (4-6)
Where: 350 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita
What to expect: The Mustangs ended the 2017 season on a high note, beating Catalina 42-40 and thwarting the Trojans’ chances of making the playoffs. Sahuarita returns its leading rusher in Michael Molio’o; expect him to have a prominent role all season. Santa Cruz Valley counters with a tough defense led by linebacker Joel Salazar, who led the team with 84 tackles last season on the way to a berth in the Class 2A state title game. Expect the visitors to beat the Mustangs, 35-12.