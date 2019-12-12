We are all about those holiday traditions you return to year after year.
Winterhaven. Las Posadas. Zoo Lights. These are classic memory makers.
But it's also fun to experience something new — a light show that surprises you or a gingerbread creation you can't believe is edible.
Here are a few events that have popped up in the last few years that we hope can become traditions. Fingers crossed we see them in the years to come.
Tucson Holiday Ice
For the first year, downtown Tucson has an outdoor ice rink, so we can pretend we live in a place where ice really exists. Btw, that means it's actually cold, so bring socks (required) and gloves (recommended).
When: Until Jan. 5
Where: 45 N. Fifth Ave.
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under. Skate rentals included in cost of admission.
Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain's candy cactus garden
Since 2017, the pastry chefs at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain have created some of the sweetest cactus gardens around — desert scenes made of candy. This year, the resort took it a step further, placing a gingerbread-tiled Jeep amidst candy cacti and critters.
When: Until Dec. 30
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain lobby, 15000 N. Secret Springs Drive in Marana
Cost: Free
Miracle on Congress Street
Every year since 2016, Santa has set up shop on Congress Street. Families can stop by the holiday popup for crafts, sweet treats and more. Plus, there are holiday-inspired cocktails available for purchase for the grown-ups.
When: Fridays 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 22.
Where: 300 E. Congress Street
Cost: Free
Tucson Lights
Tucson's newest light display opened Dec. 6 with 250,000 LED lights synced to music. Say hello to Santa, visit a petting zoo, ride ponies and play on inflatables. Be aware that while Tucson Lights will be open on some weekdays, it's mostly just a light show on those days with no access to some of the other activities.
When: December weekends and limited weekdays. Go here for exact hours.
Where: 1102 W. Grant Road
Cost: $10 for adults on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and $7 on weekdays. Kids under 5 cost $5 daily. Some attractions such as the train and pony rides will cost extra.
More info: Go here.