Today (March 8) is International Women's Day, a day all about celebrating and championing equality for women.
Pop Cycle, a beloved woman-owned business on Fourth Avenue, has organized a month-long campaign to encourage people to shop at businesses owned by women. Pick up a stamp card at Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave., and get a stamp for every $10 you spend at one of the participating businesses. When your card is full, return it to Pop Cycle before the end of March for a sticker and entry into a raffle. Go here for the list of participating businesses and more information.
At #ThisIsTucson (editors note: we are also an all-women team ♀️), we like to support the amazing, women-owned businesses in our community by telling you about them. Here are 10 newish Tucson businesses run by local ladies.
Boss Women Unite
Coworking, workshops, community and more.
This new, collaborative work space by Tiffany Nakatani and Angela Soliz gives women business owners a place to connect, learn and work.
Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street
More info: bosswomenunite.org
Eastland Alley Co.
They're also a wedding florist.
Buy flowers and products made primarily by Arizona-based makers at this cute lifestyle boutique. Kimberly Neal and Theresa Lambert opened the shop together.
Where: 440 N. Fourth Avenue
More info: eastlandalleyco.com
Chulas - Arte, Cultura, Gifts Y Más
For more than three years, Marisol Flores-Aguirre helped women launch their own businesses.
The airy boutique celebrates Chicanx culture and features handcrafted pieces mostly by women makers and artists from across the Southwest and into Mexico. Marisol Flores-Aguirre owns Chulas.
Where: 423 E. Ninth Street
More info: chulasaz.com
Needles and Knots Sewing and Design Lab
In Shauna Smith's midtown sewing studio, a red button-down shirt hangs on a mannequin.
Learn sewing basics and fashion design from owner Shauna Smith or spend an hour or two working in the sewing workshop.
Where: 1735 E. Fort Lowell Road
More info: naksewing.com
Thistle
"It’s like a weird Venn diagram, where she’s good at what I’m not good at and vice versa. But then we have overlap where we just get along," says Wilson who co-owns Thistle, a flower shop that opened over the summer in the former La Buena restaurant building on East 22nd at South Fourth Avenue, with Victoria Martino.
This cute new shop owned by Carly Wilson and Victoria Martino sells plants, flowers and gift items.
Where: 234 E. 22nd Street
More info: thistletucson.com
El Be Goods
The boutique is called El Be Goods.
This shop owned by sisters Laura Stupar and Kristen Repp sells colorful apparel, home goods, accessories, beauty products, novelty items and more. They're focusing on sourcing products that are sustainably and ethically made by women-owned businesses.
Where: 245 E. Congress Street
More info: shopelbe.com
Adela Artisan Made
The first time Alexa Rodriguez walked down University Boulevard as a 12-year-old, she knew s…
This online store owned by Alexa Rodriguez brings accessories and clothing made by fairly-compensated artisans from Mexico to a broader market.
Where: Doesn't usually have a physical location, but you can find her at Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave., today (Sunday), 1-4 p.m.
More info: adelaartisanmade.org
Cero
Val Timin and Nelene DeGuzman want to help you brush your teeth and shave your legs more sus…
This low-waste, vegan pop-up shop sells metal straws, vegan soap, natural deodorant, hankies to replace your paper tissue addiction and more. Friends Val Timin and Nelene DeGuzman own it.
Where: Sundays at the 5 Points Farmers Market, 750 S. Stone Ave. According to their Facebook page, a new brick-and-mortar shop is coming soon.
More info: cerotucson.com
This n' That Creative Studio
This new creative studio for families has a splatter paint room, sewing workshops and everything in between
Try a little of this or a little of that.
The studio owned and operated by moms Ria Patino, Krystle Calles and Desiree Carrasco offers sewing and craft workshops, splatter paint sessions, Lego workshops, camps for kids, birthday parties, date nights, toddler time, sensory events, sew-and-sip parties, tea parties and more.
Where: 7401 E. 22nd Street
More info: thisnthatcreativestudio.com
La Syrena Barrio Books
When Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo launched her pop-up book shop, she did it to connect people wit…
This pop-up book shop owned by Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo sells books for all ages, many bilingual, written by Latinx authors or reflective of that community.
Where: Doesn't usually have a physical location, but you can find her at Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave., today (Sunday), 1-4 p.m. (You can also find a small collection in Chulas).
More info: la-syrena-barrio-books.square.site
For more women-owned businesses, check out our gigantic list (which we plan to update soon!) If you know of a woman-owned business in Tucson that needs to be on this list, please email thisistucson@tucson.com.