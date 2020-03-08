Boss Women Unite

Boss Women United organizes opportunities for women running businesses to sell their products and meet other business owners. 

 Courtesy Tiffany Nakatani

Today (March 8) is International Women's Day, a day all about celebrating and championing equality for women. 

Pop Cycle, a beloved woman-owned business on Fourth Avenue, has organized a month-long campaign to encourage people to shop at businesses owned by women. Pick up a stamp card at Pop Cycle, 422 N. Fourth Ave., and get a stamp for every $10 you spend at one of the participating businesses. When your card is full, return it to Pop Cycle before the end of March for a sticker and entry into a raffle. Go here for the list of participating businesses and more information. 

At #ThisIsTucson (editors note: we are also an all-women team ♀️), we like to support the amazing, women-owned businesses in our community by telling you about them. Here are 10 newish Tucson businesses run by local ladies.

This new, collaborative work space by Tiffany Nakatani and Angela Soliz gives women business owners a place to connect, learn and work. 

Where: 1130 E. Pennsylvania Street

More info: bosswomenunite.org

Eastland Alley Co. 

Buy flowers and products made primarily by Arizona-based makers at this cute lifestyle boutique. Kimberly Neal and Theresa Lambert opened the shop together. 

Where: 440 N. Fourth Avenue

More info: eastlandalleyco.com

Chulas - Arte, Cultura, Gifts Y Más

The airy boutique celebrates Chicanx culture and features handcrafted pieces mostly by women makers and artists from across the Southwest and into Mexico. Marisol Flores-Aguirre owns Chulas. 

Where: 423 E. Ninth Street

More info: chulasaz.com

Needles and Knots Sewing and Design Lab

Learn sewing basics and fashion design from owner Shauna Smith or spend an hour or two working in the sewing workshop. 

Where: 1735 E. Fort Lowell Road

More info: naksewing.com

Thistle

"It’s like a weird Venn diagram, where she’s good at what I’m not good at and vice versa. But then we have overlap where we just get along," says Wilson who co-owns Thistle, a flower shop that opened over the summer in the former La Buena restaurant building on East 22nd at South Fourth Avenue, with Victoria Martino. 

This cute new shop owned by Carly Wilson and Victoria Martino sells plants, flowers and gift items. 

Where: 234 E. 22nd Street

More info: thistletucson.com

El Be Goods

This shop owned by sisters Laura Stupar and Kristen Repp sells colorful apparel, home goods, accessories, beauty products, novelty items and more. They're focusing on sourcing products that are sustainably and ethically made by women-owned businesses.

Where:  245 E. Congress Street

More info: shopelbe.com

Adela Artisan Made

This online store owned by Alexa Rodriguez brings accessories and clothing made by fairly-compensated artisans from Mexico to a broader market. 

Where: Doesn't usually have a physical location, but you can find her at Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave., today (Sunday), 1-4 p.m.  

More info: adelaartisanmade.org

Cero

This low-waste, vegan pop-up shop sells metal straws, vegan soap, natural deodorant, hankies to replace your paper tissue addiction and more. Friends Val Timin and Nelene DeGuzman own it. 

Where: Sundays at the 5 Points Farmers Market,  750 S. Stone Ave. According to their Facebook page, a new brick-and-mortar shop is coming soon. 

More info: cerotucson.com

This n' That Creative Studio 

The studio owned and operated by moms Ria Patino, Krystle Calles and Desiree Carrasco offers sewing and craft workshops, splatter paint sessions, Lego workshops, camps for kids, birthday parties, date nights, toddler time, sensory events, sew-and-sip parties, tea parties and more. 

Where: 7401 E. 22nd Street

More info: thisnthatcreativestudio.com

La Syrena Barrio Books

This pop-up book shop owned by Syrena Arevalo-Trujillo sells books for all ages, many bilingual, written by Latinx authors or reflective of that community.

Where: Doesn't usually have a physical location, but you can find her at Galeria Mitotera, 1802 S. Fourth Ave., today (Sunday), 1-4 p.m. (You can also find a small collection in Chulas). 

More info: la-syrena-barrio-books.square.site

For more women-owned businesses, check out our gigantic list (which we plan to update soon!) If you know of a woman-owned business in Tucson that needs to be on this list, please email thisistucson@tucson.com

